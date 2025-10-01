UPPSC PCS Prelims: Admit Card Released for UP PCS, Download Directly From This Link

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card: An important update has been released regarding the UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the PCS and ACF/RFO Prelims Examination 2025 today, September 30, 2025. Candidates appearing for the examination can now download their admit cards by visiting the official website of the commission, uppsc.up.nic.in. To download the admit card, candidates will need to log in by entering their OTR Number and Date of Birth. Entry into the examination centre will not be permitted without an admit card.
To download the admit card, first visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.
Click on the "Admit Card" link provided on the homepage of the website.
Log in by entering the required information such as registration number and date of birth.
Your admit card will now be displayed on the screen.
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
Name and code of the examination
Address of the examination centre
Date and time of the examination
Candidate's name and date of birth
Candidate's photograph and signature
Guidelines related to the examination
Information about examination subjects
Reporting time (time to reach the centre)
Regarding the selection process for the examination, the Prelims examination will be conducted first. Candidates who are successful in this will get an opportunity to appear for the Mains examination. After passing the Mains examination, candidates will have to appear for an interview.
A final merit list will be prepared after all three stages.
A total of 200 posts will be filled through this recruitment.
The examination will be conducted at 1435 examination centres located in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. A total of 6,26,387 candidates have applied this time.
