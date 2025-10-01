UPPSC PCS Prelims: Admit Card Released for UP PCS, Download Directly From This Link

Regarding the selection process for the examination, the Prelims examination will be conducted first. Candidates who are successful in this will get an opportunity to appear for the Mains examination. After passing the Mains examination, candidates will have to appear for an interview.

A final merit list will be prepared after all three stages.

A total of 200 posts will be filled through this recruitment.

The examination will be conducted at 1435 examination centres located in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. A total of 6,26,387 candidates have applied this time.