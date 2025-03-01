scriptUPPSC PCS: Vacancies quadruple after increase in seats! | Latest News | Patrika News
UPPSC PCS: Vacancies quadruple after increase in seats!

UPPSC PCS: A total of 576,154 candidates had registered for the preliminary examination scheduled for 22 December 2024. However, only 241,359 candidates appeared for the exam. The delay in conducting the examination was attributed to large-scale student protests.

LucknowMar 01, 2025 / 11:45 am

Patrika Desk

UPPSC PCS

The UPPSC PCS preliminary exam was conducted on 22 December 2024. The UPPSC PCS prelims official result was declared on 28 February 2025.

UPPSC has selected 15,066 candidates for the main (mains) examination. The number of vacancies for the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) PCS 2024 preliminary examination has also increased due to delays.
When the commission invited online applications for the PCS exam on 1 January 2024, a total of 220 positions were advertised. This number has now increased to 947.

15,066 candidates have been selected for the main examination. The commission released the results after about two and a half months, also announcing the increase in the number of positions.

UPPSC PCS: Number of Examinees

576,154 candidates registered for the preliminary examination held on 22 December 2024, of whom 241,359 appeared. The delay in conducting the examination was due to large-scale student protests. Following the leak of the RO/ARO preliminary examination question paper on 12 February 2024, the commission decided to conduct the PCS preliminary examination in two phases under the new law created to prevent cheating. After the exam was held over two days, students objected to the normalization process and began an indefinite sit-in in front of the commission from 11 November.

UPPSC: Recruitment for these posts

Appointments to various departments of the state government are made through the UP PCS examination. Successful candidates are appointed to important positions such as SDM, DSP, Sub-Registrar, Basic Education Officer, District Audit Officer, and Senior Lecturer.

