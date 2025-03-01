UPPSC PCS: Vacancies quadruple after increase in seats!

When the commission invited online applications for the PCS exam on 1 January 2024, a total of 220 positions were advertised. This number has now increased to 947. 15,066 candidates have been selected for the main examination. The commission released the results after about two and a half months, also announcing the increase in the number of positions.

UPPSC PCS: Number of Examinees 576,154 candidates registered for the preliminary examination held on 22 December 2024, of whom 241,359 appeared. The delay in conducting the examination was due to large-scale student protests. Following the leak of the RO/ARO preliminary examination question paper on 12 February 2024, the commission decided to conduct the PCS preliminary examination in two phases under the new law created to prevent cheating. After the exam was held over two days, students objected to the normalization process and began an indefinite sit-in in front of the commission from 11 November.