UPPSC Prelims 2025: Exam on October 12, Over 6 Lakh Candidates to Appear, Check Important Guidelines

This examination will be conducted on October 12, 2025, in all 75 districts of the state. The commission has set up 1435 examination centres for this purpose. This time, approximately 6,26,000 candidates will appear for the examination. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, and the second shift will be from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.