UPPSC Prelims 2025: Exam on October 12, Over 6 Lakh Candidates to Appear, Check Important Guidelines

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Preliminary Examination-2025 and Assistant Forest Conservator/Regional Forest Officer Service Preliminary Examination. The wait for lakhs of candidates is now over, and preparations for the examination are in the final stages.
This examination will be conducted on October 12, 2025, in all 75 districts of the state. The commission has set up 1435 examination centres for this purpose. This time, approximately 6,26,000 candidates will appear for the examination. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, and the second shift will be from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.
Candidates can download their admit cards from the commission's website using their OTR (One Time Registration) number. To gain entry to the examination centre, candidates must bring two passport-size photographs, the original copy of a valid identity card, and its photocopy. Candidates will be granted entry one and a half hours before the commencement of the exam, and the entry gates will be closed 45 minutes before the exam begins.
The commission has clarified that any kind of malpractice or cheating in the examination will not be tolerated. Under the recently enacted Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act-2024, those found guilty can face a fine of up to one crore rupees and imprisonment for life.
To make the examination fair and transparent, the commission has made high-tech arrangements for monitoring this time. Additionally, invigilators will receive training at two levels: first at the district level and second directly at the examination centre. This will help minimise the possibility of any malpractice.
The commission has appealed to all candidates to follow the rules, reach the examination centre on time, and carry only the necessary documents with them.
