Education News

UPPSC Prelims 2025: Exam on October 12, Over 6 Lakh Candidates to Appear, Check Important Guidelines

Admit cards have been released for the UPPSC exam 2025. Details are inside.

2 min read

Lucknow

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 01, 2025

UPPSC exam (Image: Patrika)

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Preliminary Examination-2025 and Assistant Forest Conservator/Regional Forest Officer Service Preliminary Examination. The wait for lakhs of candidates is now over, and preparations for the examination are in the final stages.

When will the exam be held?

This examination will be conducted on October 12, 2025, in all 75 districts of the state. The commission has set up 1435 examination centres for this purpose. This time, approximately 6,26,000 candidates will appear for the examination. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, and the second shift will be from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

Admit Card and Required Documents

Candidates can download their admit cards from the commission's website using their OTR (One Time Registration) number. To gain entry to the examination centre, candidates must bring two passport-size photographs, the original copy of a valid identity card, and its photocopy. Candidates will be granted entry one and a half hours before the commencement of the exam, and the entry gates will be closed 45 minutes before the exam begins.

How to Download Admit Card?

  • First, visit the official website of UPPSC: uppsc.up.nic.in.
  • Click on the 'UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2025' link available on the homepage.
  • Now, enter your registration number, date of birth, and the captcha code.
  • Click on the submit button.
  • Your admit card will appear on the screen. Carefully check the information provided in it.
  • After that, download and print it, as it will be required for entry into the examination centre.

UPPSC Prelims 2025 Admit Card Link

Strict Provisions Against Malpractice

The commission has clarified that any kind of malpractice or cheating in the examination will not be tolerated. Under the recently enacted Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act-2024, those found guilty can face a fine of up to one crore rupees and imprisonment for life.

Arrangements for Transparency and Security

To make the examination fair and transparent, the commission has made high-tech arrangements for monitoring this time. Additionally, invigilators will receive training at two levels: first at the district level and second directly at the examination centre. This will help minimise the possibility of any malpractice.

Message to Candidates

The commission has appealed to all candidates to follow the rules, reach the examination centre on time, and carry only the necessary documents with them.

Published on:

01 Oct 2025 11:35 am

English News / Education News / UPPSC Prelims 2025: Exam on October 12, Over 6 Lakh Candidates to Appear, Check Important Guidelines

