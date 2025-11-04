Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

UPPSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for Assistant Town Planner and Research Assistant posts

Recruitment has been announced for several posts for the youth of Uttar Pradesh. This includes the posts of Town Planner and Research Assistant. The essential details for both recruitments are different.

2 min read
Google source verification

Lucknow

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 04, 2025

UPPSC

UPPSC (Image: Patrika)

UPPSC Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced two major recruitments. The first recruitment will be for the posts of Assistant Town Planner (Special Selection) and the second for the posts of Research Assistant (Engineering). The online application process for these posts has started from October 3, 2025, and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the commission, uppsc.up.nic.in, until December 3, 2025. The last date for correction of application forms or resolution of fee-related issues for both recruitments has been set as December 10, 2025.

A total of eight posts will be filled under the Assistant Town Planner (Special Selection) recruitment. Out of these, four posts are reserved for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and four posts for the Scheduled Castes (SC) category. Candidates should be between 21 and 40 years of age. More information related to the recruitment is available on the official website.

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification for the post of Assistant Town Planner requires a degree or PG diploma in Town and Country Planning from a recognised institution. Additionally, candidates holding membership of the Institute of Planners (India), American Institute of Town Planners, or Institute of Town Planners (London) will also be eligible to apply. The selection process will include a preliminary examination and a main examination. The application fee has been set differently for each category. For General, EWS, and OBC categories, the fee is ₹125, for SC/ST categories and ex-servicemen, it is ₹65, while differently-abled candidates will have to pay an online fee of only ₹25.

Recruitment also for Research Assistant posts

Applications have been invited for three posts under the Research Assistant (Engineering) recruitment. Out of these, two posts are reserved for the General category and one post for the OBC category. Candidates aged between 21 and 40 years can apply until December 3, 2025. The last date for application correction is set as December 10. For this post, candidates must possess a Graduate Degree in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Agriculture, Industrial Engineering, or Architecture from a recognised university established in India. Candidates with equivalent B.Tech., B.E., or A.M.I.E. degrees can also apply.

In this recruitment, preference will be given to candidates who have served at least two years in the Territorial Army or have obtained a "B" certificate of the National Cadet Corps (NCC). Regarding the application fee, candidates from the General, EWS, and OBC categories will have to pay ₹225, while SC, ST, and ex-servicemen will have to pay a fee of ₹105. All details, eligibility conditions, examination scheme, and reservation rules related to both recruitments are available in the detailed notification issued on the commission's website.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

04 Nov 2025 11:45 am

English News / Education News / UPPSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for Assistant Town Planner and Research Assistant posts

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

November School Holidays 2025: Schools to remain closed for this many days

November School Holidays 2025
Education News

Delhi High Court Rules: Law Students Will No Longer Be Barred From Exams Due to Low Attendance

Delhi HC on Attendance
Education News

India's Richest Female Cricketers: Meet the Wealthiest Women Cricketers in India and Their Salaries

Indias Richest Female cricketer
Education News

ICAI CA September 2025 Result to be Released Today, Check Results Directly Via This Link

ICAI CA September 2025 Result
Education News

Rajasthan Holiday: Schools, Colleges, and Government Offices to Remain Closed on November 5

Public holiday
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.