UPPSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for Assistant Town Planner and Research Assistant posts

UPPSC (Image: Patrika)
UPPSC Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced two major recruitments. The first recruitment will be for the posts of Assistant Town Planner (Special Selection) and the second for the posts of Research Assistant (Engineering). The online application process for these posts has started from October 3, 2025, and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the commission, uppsc.up.nic.in, until December 3, 2025. The last date for correction of application forms or resolution of fee-related issues for both recruitments has been set as December 10, 2025.
A total of eight posts will be filled under the Assistant Town Planner (Special Selection) recruitment. Out of these, four posts are reserved for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and four posts for the Scheduled Castes (SC) category. Candidates should be between 21 and 40 years of age. More information related to the recruitment is available on the official website.
The educational qualification for the post of Assistant Town Planner requires a degree or PG diploma in Town and Country Planning from a recognised institution. Additionally, candidates holding membership of the Institute of Planners (India), American Institute of Town Planners, or Institute of Town Planners (London) will also be eligible to apply. The selection process will include a preliminary examination and a main examination. The application fee has been set differently for each category. For General, EWS, and OBC categories, the fee is ₹125, for SC/ST categories and ex-servicemen, it is ₹65, while differently-abled candidates will have to pay an online fee of only ₹25.
Applications have been invited for three posts under the Research Assistant (Engineering) recruitment. Out of these, two posts are reserved for the General category and one post for the OBC category. Candidates aged between 21 and 40 years can apply until December 3, 2025. The last date for application correction is set as December 10. For this post, candidates must possess a Graduate Degree in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Agriculture, Industrial Engineering, or Architecture from a recognised university established in India. Candidates with equivalent B.Tech., B.E., or A.M.I.E. degrees can also apply.
In this recruitment, preference will be given to candidates who have served at least two years in the Territorial Army or have obtained a "B" certificate of the National Cadet Corps (NCC). Regarding the application fee, candidates from the General, EWS, and OBC categories will have to pay ₹225, while SC, ST, and ex-servicemen will have to pay a fee of ₹105. All details, eligibility conditions, examination scheme, and reservation rules related to both recruitments are available in the detailed notification issued on the commission's website.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending