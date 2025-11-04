UPPSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for Assistant Town Planner and Research Assistant posts

The educational qualification for the post of Assistant Town Planner requires a degree or PG diploma in Town and Country Planning from a recognised institution. Additionally, candidates holding membership of the Institute of Planners (India), American Institute of Town Planners, or Institute of Town Planners (London) will also be eligible to apply. The selection process will include a preliminary examination and a main examination. The application fee has been set differently for each category. For General, EWS, and OBC categories, the fee is ₹125, for SC/ST categories and ex-servicemen, it is ₹65, while differently-abled candidates will have to pay an online fee of only ₹25.