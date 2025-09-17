Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

UPPSC RO ARO 2025 Preliminary Results Released: Download PDF Here

UPPSC has released the results for the RO/ARO preliminary examination 2025. Details are inside.

Lucknow

Patrika Desk

Sep 17, 2025

UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025
UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025

UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025 Out: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the preliminary examination result for the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) recruitment 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download their results from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The list of successful candidates has also been released.

How many candidates were selected?

According to the results released this time, a total of 6,093 candidates have been selected for 338 Review Officer (RO) positions. Meanwhile, 1,386 candidates have been shortlisted for the 79 Assistant Review Officer (ARO) positions for the main examination. Additionally, 30 candidates have secured positions for two ARO (Accounts) posts.

How to check the Result?

  • First, candidates should visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.
  • Click on the result PDF link in the 'What’s New' section on the home page.
  • The PDF will open on the screen, which you can download.
  • Then check your roll number in the list.

UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025 PDF Download

UPPSC RO ARO Cut-off 2025

Along with releasing the results of the RO-ARO preliminary examination 2025, UPPSC has also released the estimated cut-off. Candidates can see the expected cut-off by category in the table below. The official cut-off information will only be available on the official UPPSC website.



































CategoryEstimated Cut-off (Prelims 2025)
General125 – 135 Marks
OBC-NCL120 – 130 Marks
SC104 – 110 Marks
ST92 – 100 Marks
Female115 – 120 Marks
PWD80 – 90 Marks

Examination and further process?

The preliminary examination was held on 27 July 2025. A total of 1,076,004 candidates applied for this recruitment. The provisional answer key was released on 31 July, and objections were accepted until 5 August. The results have now been declared, and successful candidates will have to appear for the main examination.

The dates for the main examination will be announced by UPPSC soon. Candidates should keep an eye on the commission's official website for all updates related to the recruitment.

