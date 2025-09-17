UPPSC RO ARO 2025 Preliminary Results Released: Download PDF Here

UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025 Out: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the preliminary examination result for the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) recruitment 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download their results from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The list of successful candidates has also been released.
According to the results released this time, a total of 6,093 candidates have been selected for 338 Review Officer (RO) positions. Meanwhile, 1,386 candidates have been shortlisted for the 79 Assistant Review Officer (ARO) positions for the main examination. Additionally, 30 candidates have secured positions for two ARO (Accounts) posts.
Along with releasing the results of the RO-ARO preliminary examination 2025, UPPSC has also released the estimated cut-off. Candidates can see the expected cut-off by category in the table below. The official cut-off information will only be available on the official UPPSC website.
|Category
|Estimated Cut-off (Prelims 2025)
|General
|125 – 135 Marks
|OBC-NCL
|120 – 130 Marks
|SC
|104 – 110 Marks
|ST
|92 – 100 Marks
|Female
|115 – 120 Marks
|PWD
|80 – 90 Marks
The preliminary examination was held on 27 July 2025. A total of 1,076,004 candidates applied for this recruitment. The provisional answer key was released on 31 July, and objections were accepted until 5 August. The results have now been declared, and successful candidates will have to appear for the main examination.
The dates for the main examination will be announced by UPPSC soon. Candidates should keep an eye on the commission's official website for all updates related to the recruitment.