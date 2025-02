Candidates who wish to appear for the Staff Nurse Ayurveda (Female/Male) Mains (Written) Examination 2023 can download their admit cards from the official UPPSC website: uppsc.up.nic.in. UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Exam Date The UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains exam will be held on 23 February 2025 in a single shift from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The exam will be conducted at the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Examination Hall (Ground Floor), Camp Office, Sector-D, Aliganj, Lucknow.