UPSC 2025: 84 Lecturer Vacancies Announced

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has commenced the application process for various lecturer positions. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 84 posts, including Assistant Public Prosecutors, Public Prosecutors, and lecturers in various subjects. Online applications opened on 23 August 2025, and interested candidates can apply until 11 September 2025.
There are 19 posts for Assistant Public Prosecutor, 25 for Public Prosecutor, and 40 for Lecturers. Within the lecturer category, there are eight posts each for Botany and Zoology, eight for Chemistry, six for Physics, three each for Sociology and History, two for Economics, and one each for Home Science and Psychology.
The application fee for general category candidates is ₹25. No fee is required for female candidates, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and differently-abled candidates. The fee can be paid online through net banking, debit/credit cards, and UPI.
Candidates wishing to apply must first visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in. They should click on the UPSC Recruitment 2025 link available on the homepage to complete the registration. After registration, log in, carefully fill out the application form, verify the details, and submit the fee. Finally, download and keep a printout of the application form.