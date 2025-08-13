UPSC 2025 Mains Admit Card Download: Step-by-Step Process

The UPSC Mains Exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The examination will include Paper A and Paper B, which will be a paper in an Indian language and English. Both these papers will be of matriculation or equivalent level and will be qualifying only. Their marks will not be added to the final ranking.