UPSC 2025 Mains Admit Card Download: Step-by-Step Process

The UPSC Mains Exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift will be from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 13, 2025

UPSC
UPSC (Image: Patrika)

UPSC 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the admit card for the Civil Services Main Examination 2025 soon. Candidates appearing for the examination will be able to download it from the commission's official website, upsc.gov.in, as soon as it is released. This year, the UPSC Main Examination will be held on 22, 23, 24, 30 and 31 August 2025. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website upsc.gov.in.

Examination Schedule

The UPSC Mains Exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The examination will include Paper A and Paper B, which will be a paper in an Indian language and English. Both these papers will be of matriculation or equivalent level and will be qualifying only. Their marks will not be added to the final ranking.

How to Download

  • First, visit the official UPSC website upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on the “UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025” link available on the website's homepage.
  • Enter the required information (such as registration number, date of birth, etc.) on the login page.
  • Click on the submit button.
  • The admit card will appear on the screen; check it carefully.
  • Download and keep a print copy safe with you.

