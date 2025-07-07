UPSC 2025 Recruitment: 241 Vacancies Announced for Graduates

UPSC Vacancy 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a new recruitment notification on 27 June 2025, advertising 241 vacancies. These vacancies include various posts such as Scientific Officer, Specialist, Deputy Director, Legal Officer, and Junior Scientific Officer, among others. The application process commenced on 28 June 2025. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, upsc.gov.in, until 17 July 2025.
The recruitment drive includes vacancies for the following posts:
Specialist – 72 posts
Senior Scientific Assistant – 20 posts
Tutor – 19 posts
Manager Grade-I / Section Officer – 19 posts
Additionally, there are vacancies for Deputy Director, Dental Surgeon, Dialysis Medical Officer, Legal Officer, Assistant District Attorney, Nautical Surveyor, and other posts.
The educational qualifications vary depending on the post. Candidates must possess degrees such as B.Sc, B.Tech/B.E, LLB, BVSc, M.Sc, Post Graduate Diploma, or MS/MD. Experience is mandatory for some posts. Detailed information on all eligibility criteria is available in the notification released by UPSC.
Regarding the application fee, SC/ST candidates, differently-abled candidates, and ex-servicemen are exempted from paying any fee. For other categories, the application fee is ₹25, payable online. The age limit varies depending on the post. However, generally, the minimum age is 30 years and the maximum age is 50 years.