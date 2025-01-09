UPSC CDS I Merit List 2024 Released: 590 Candidates Shortlisted

The commission further clarified that the medical examination results of the candidates were not considered while preparing the final merit list. Verification of candidates’ educational qualifications will be conducted by the Army Headquarters. For more information, please visit the official website.
UPSC CDS I Final Merit List Among the men, Ranbir Negi, Archit Chauhan, and Devendra Sharma secured the top three positions. For women, Divya, Pranjal Nangare, and Mansi Basera secured the top three positions.
How to Check Your Result on the Official Website
- Visit the UPSC homepage.
- Click on the UPSC CDS I Merit List link.
- A new page will open; search using your roll number and name.
- Download and print the page.
UPSC stands for Union Public Service Commission. CDS stands for Combined Defence Services. The CDS examination is conducted by the UPSC to select candidates as officers in the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.