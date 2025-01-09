scriptUPSC CDS I Merit List 2024 Released: 590 Candidates Shortlisted | UPSC CDS I Merit List 2024 Released: 590 Candidates Shortlisted | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

UPSC CDS I Merit List 2024 Released: 590 Candidates Shortlisted

UPSC CDS I Merit List 2024 Released: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final merit list for the CDS I recruitment examination 2024.

New DelhiJan 09, 2025 / 12:06 pm

Patrika Desk

UPSC CDS I Merit List
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final merit list for the CDS I recruitment examination 2024. A total of 590 candidates have been shortlisted, with 470 selected for the men’s course and 120 for the women’s course. Interested candidates can view the final results of UPSC CDS 2024 on the official website, upsc.gov.in.
The commission further clarified that the medical examination results of the candidates were not considered while preparing the final merit list. Verification of candidates’ educational qualifications will be conducted by the Army Headquarters. For more information, please visit the official website.

UPSC CDS I Final Merit List

Among the men, Ranbir Negi, Archit Chauhan, and Devendra Sharma secured the top three positions. For women, Divya, Pranjal Nangare, and Mansi Basera secured the top three positions.

How to Check Your Result on the Official Website

  • Visit the UPSC homepage.
  • Click on the UPSC CDS I Merit List link.
  • A new page will open; search using your roll number and name.
  • Download and print the page.
UPSC stands for Union Public Service Commission. CDS stands for Combined Defence Services. The CDS examination is conducted by the UPSC to select candidates as officers in the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

News / Education News / UPSC CDS I Merit List 2024 Released: 590 Candidates Shortlisted

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

RIP Rajpal Yadav: Samajwadi Party Leader and Akhilesh Yadav’s Uncle Passes Away

UP News

RIP Rajpal Yadav: Samajwadi Party Leader and Akhilesh Yadav’s Uncle Passes Away

in 2 hours

Rajasthan Cold Snap: Chill Torture from Tomorrow with Rain and Fog Alert

National News

Rajasthan Cold Snap: Chill Torture from Tomorrow with Rain and Fog Alert

in 3 hours

Fake call centres busted in MP: 130 youths detained in raids

Crime

Fake call centres busted in MP: 130 youths detained in raids

in 2 hours

SL vs AUS: Steve Smith named Australia captain again, squad announced for Sri Lanka tour

Sports

SL vs AUS: Steve Smith named Australia captain again, squad announced for Sri Lanka tour

in 4 hours

Latest Education News

UP Police Radio Operator Recruitment 2022 Cancelled; New Process to be Implemented

Education News

UP Police Radio Operator Recruitment 2022 Cancelled; New Process to be Implemented

in 4 hours

BSEB Admit Card 2025: How to Download Class 10 and 12 Admit Cards, Latest Updates Here

Education News

BSEB Admit Card 2025: How to Download Class 10 and 12 Admit Cards, Latest Updates Here

16 hours ago

AIIMS 2025 Registration: Apply for Junior Resident Posts by 20th

Jobs

AIIMS 2025 Registration: Apply for Junior Resident Posts by 20th

20 hours ago

JEE Main 2025: Exam City Slip to Be Released Soon

Education News

JEE Main 2025: Exam City Slip to Be Released Soon

21 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.