UPSC CDS I Merit List 2024 Released: 590 Candidates Shortlisted

The commission further clarified that the medical examination results of the candidates were not considered while preparing the final merit list. Verification of candidates’ educational qualifications will be conducted by the Army Headquarters. For more information, please visit the official website.

UPSC CDS I Final Merit List Among the men, Ranbir Negi, Archit Chauhan, and Devendra Sharma secured the top three positions. For women, Divya, Pranjal Nangare, and Mansi Basera secured the top three positions.