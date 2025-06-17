UPSC CSE Mains 2025 Registrations Open, Deadline 25 June

Application Process and Deadline Interested and eligible candidates must fill out the application form by visiting the official UPSC website, upsconline.nic.in. The last date for application is 25 June 2025. Examination Date and Fee Details The UPSC CSE Mains 2025 examination will commence on 22 August and will be completed within five days. General category candidates will have to pay ₹200 as an application fee, while Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwBD), and female candidates are granted fee exemptions.

How to Apply First, visit the official UPSC website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. Use the same registration ID and password created during the Preliminary Examination to log in. Enter personal information such as name, date of birth, and category.

Upload documents related to your educational qualifications. If the candidate is employed, provide job information – position, organisation, duration, and responsibilities. Fill in your service preferences in order of preference. Enter additional information such as hobbies, achievements, and extracurricular activities.

Upload a passport-size photograph, signature, and a government-approved photo identity card. Carefully check all information, submit the form, and pay the ₹200 fee (if applicable). Update Information on Special Needs During this application process, candidates can also register their special needs, such as scribe information, the need for assistive devices, or a request for larger font sizes. If a candidate has changed their name, they can also submit a gazette notification.

UPSC has clarified that the Prelims examination scores, cutoff, and answer key will be released on the website only after the final results are declared. Currently, the results of four candidates are withheld due to ongoing judicial proceedings.