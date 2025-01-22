scriptUPSC CSE Prelims Notification to Be Released Today: Steps to Apply | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

UPSC CSE Prelims Notification to Be Released Today: Steps to Apply

UPSC CSE Notification 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) may release the notification for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 today, 22 January 2025.

New DelhiJan 22, 2025 / 02:10 pm

Patrika Desk

UPSC CSE Prelims Notification 2025
UPSC CSE Prelims Notification 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) may release the notification for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 today, 22 January 2025. The application process for the UPSC CSE (Prelims) will also commence with the notification. Candidates interested in applying for the UPSC CSE exam can visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, and apply after the application link is released.

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam Date

The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination will be held on 25 May 2025. The exam date has been fixed. This exam will comprise two objective-type papers totalling 400 marks. Candidates are advised to accelerate their exam preparation.

How to Apply

First, visit the official website upsc.gov.in

Click on UPSC CSE Prelims Notification 2025 on the homepage

A new page will open; candidates should log in here
Log in after registration

Now fill out the application form and pay the application fee

Finally, submit and download the confirmation page

UPSC CSE Prelims Application Fees

Candidates will need to pay an application fee to apply for the UPSC CSE Prelims exam. Certain categories, such as women, SC/ST, and others, will receive fee concessions. Payment can be made through various methods, including cash deposit at any branch of the State Bank of India, net banking, or using Visa/Master/RuPay credit/debit cards or UPI payments.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Civil Services Examination (CSE) once a year. It is considered one of the toughest exams in the world. It is a national-level recruitment exam conducted for the recruitment of civil service officers. To succeed in this exam, all candidates must pass three levels of examination: preliminary, main, and interview.

News / Education News / UPSC CSE Prelims Notification to Be Released Today: Steps to Apply

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Karnataka Road Tragedy: 10 Dead, 15 Injured

National News

Karnataka Road Tragedy: 10 Dead, 15 Injured

10 minutes ago

10th-12th Pre-Board Exam Papers Leaked: Students Find Papers on Telegram, Instagram, and YouTube

Education News

10th-12th Pre-Board Exam Papers Leaked: Students Find Papers on Telegram, Instagram, and YouTube

in 50 minutes

UPSC CSE Prelims Registration Open: Apply Now at upsc.gov.in

Education News

UPSC CSE Prelims Registration Open: Apply Now at upsc.gov.in

in 5 hours

John Bolton: US Should Embrace More H-1B Immigrants

World

John Bolton: US Should Embrace More H-1B Immigrants

24 minutes ago

Latest Education News

UPSC CSE Prelims Notification to Be Released Today: Steps to Apply

Education News

UPSC CSE Prelims Notification to Be Released Today: Steps to Apply

in 4 hours

Jobs secured with fake certificates in 2013 clerk recruitment, action being planned

Jobs

Jobs secured with fake certificates in 2013 clerk recruitment, action being planned

in 4 hours

10th-12th Pre-Board Exam Papers Leaked: Students Find Papers on Telegram, Instagram, and YouTube

Education News

10th-12th Pre-Board Exam Papers Leaked: Students Find Papers on Telegram, Instagram, and YouTube

in 50 minutes

Haryana Board 10th, 12th Practical Exams Begin February 3rd, 2025

Education News

Haryana Board 10th, 12th Practical Exams Begin February 3rd, 2025

17 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.