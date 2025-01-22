UPSC CSE Prelims Notification to Be Released Today: Steps to Apply

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam Date The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination will be held on 25 May 2025. The exam date has been fixed. This exam will comprise two objective-type papers totalling 400 marks. Candidates are advised to accelerate their exam preparation.

How to Apply – First, visit the official website upsc.gov.in – Click on UPSC CSE Prelims Notification 2025 on the homepage – A new page will open; candidates should log in here

– Log in after registration – Now fill out the application form and pay the application fee – Finally, submit and download the confirmation page UPSC CSE Prelims Application Fees Candidates will need to pay an application fee to apply for the UPSC CSE Prelims exam. Certain categories, such as women, SC/ST, and others, will receive fee concessions. Payment can be made through various methods, including cash deposit at any branch of the State Bank of India, net banking, or using Visa/Master/RuPay credit/debit cards or UPI payments.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Civil Services Examination (CSE) once a year. It is considered one of the toughest exams in the world. It is a national-level recruitment exam conducted for the recruitment of civil service officers. To succeed in this exam, all candidates must pass three levels of examination: preliminary, main, and interview.