Education News

UPSC EPFO Recruitment Deadline Extended

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 230 positions. These include posts such as Enforcement Officer (EO) and Accounts Officer (AO). Several positions have also been reserved.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 19, 2025

UPSC EPFO Bharti
UPSC EPFO (Image-Freepik)

UPSC EPFO Last Date 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had announced recruitment for the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). A major update has been issued regarding this recruitment. The application deadline has been extended. The new deadline for applications is 22 August 2025. The previous deadline was 18 August. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply online by visiting the official website upsconline.nic.in.

Number of Vacancies

A total of 230 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. These include positions such as Enforcement Officer (EO)/Accounts Officer (AO). Several positions have also been reserved. In the EO/AO recruitment, 78 posts are unreserved, while 1 is reserved for EWS, 42 for OBC, 23 for SC, and 12 for ST categories.

Educational Qualifications and Application Fee

To apply for these positions, candidates must possess a graduation degree in any subject from a recognised university. For detailed information regarding the subject and eligibility criteria, candidates should carefully read the detailed notification available on the commission's website.

How to Apply

  • To apply, first visit the official UPSC website.
  • Click on the relevant recruitment link on the website's homepage.
  • New users will need to register first.
  • After registration, log in and fill out the application form.
  • After filling in all the information, submit the form.
  • Download the confirmation page and save a printout.

