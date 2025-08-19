UPSC EPFO Recruitment Deadline Extended

UPSC EPFO Last Date 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had announced recruitment for the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). A major update has been issued regarding this recruitment. The application deadline has been extended. The new deadline for applications is 22 August 2025. The previous deadline was 18 August. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply online by visiting the official website upsconline.nic.in.
A total of 230 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. These include positions such as Enforcement Officer (EO)/Accounts Officer (AO). Several positions have also been reserved. In the EO/AO recruitment, 78 posts are unreserved, while 1 is reserved for EWS, 42 for OBC, 23 for SC, and 12 for ST categories.
To apply for these positions, candidates must possess a graduation degree in any subject from a recognised university. For detailed information regarding the subject and eligibility criteria, candidates should carefully read the detailed notification available on the commission's website.