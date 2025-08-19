UPSC EPFO Recruitment Deadline Extended

UPSC EPFO Last Date 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had announced recruitment for the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). A major update has been issued regarding this recruitment. The application deadline has been extended. The new deadline for applications is 22 August 2025. The previous deadline was 18 August. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply online by visiting the official website upsconline.nic.in.