UPSC ESE 2025 Preliminary Exam Results Released

Jun 21, 2025 / 02:34 pm

Patrika Desk

UPSC ESE PRE Result 2025

UPSC ESE PRE Result 2025(Symbolic Image-Freepik)

UPSC: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the preliminary results for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the commission’s official website, upsc.gov.in. This year, UPSC released both roll number-wise and name-wise lists of successful candidates. These candidates will now appear for the next stage of the examination, the main examination, which will be held on 10 August 2025. Admit cards for the main examination will be released approximately one week before the exam. Candidates are advised to regularly check the website for updates.

When was the Examination Held?

The ESE preliminary examination was held on 8 June 2025 at various examination centres across the country. The commission has informed that the marks of all candidates and the cut-off of the examination will be made public after the completion of the selection process.

For Which Positions is the Recruitment?

This UPSC examination is conducted for recruitment to various prestigious government services related to engineering, including:

Indian Railway Engineering Service
Indian Ordnance Factories Service
Central Water Commission (Civil)
Central Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Service
Indian Defence Accounts Service
Indian Skill Development Service
Indian Naval Armament and Marine Engineering Service
Quality Assurance Service (Defence Production)
Inspectorate of Mechanical/Electrical Services (Group ‘A’)
Candidates selected for these services are appointed to officer positions in various government agencies across the country involved in defence, construction, water, electricity, and infrastructure.

