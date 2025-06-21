UPSC ESE 2025 Preliminary Exam Results Released

When was the Examination Held? The ESE preliminary examination was held on 8 June 2025 at various examination centres across the country. The commission has informed that the marks of all candidates and the cut-off of the examination will be made public after the completion of the selection process. The ESE preliminary examination was held on 8 June 2025 at various examination centres across the country. The commission has informed that the marks of all candidates and the cut-off of the examination will be made public after the completion of the selection process.

For Which Positions is the Recruitment? This UPSC examination is conducted for recruitment to various prestigious government services related to engineering, including: Indian Railway Engineering Service

Indian Ordnance Factories Service

Central Water Commission (Civil)

Central Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Service

Indian Defence Accounts Service

Indian Skill Development Service

Indian Naval Armament and Marine Engineering Service

Quality Assurance Service (Defence Production)

Inspectorate of Mechanical/Electrical Services (Group ‘A’)

Candidates selected for these services are appointed to officer positions in various government agencies across the country involved in defence, construction, water, electricity, and infrastructure.