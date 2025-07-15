15 July 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

UPSC Mains CSE 2025 Exam From August 22nd

Only those candidates who successfully cleared the preliminary examination held in May 2025 are eligible to appear for the main examination. The preliminary examination results were declared in June.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 15, 2025

UPSC Mains CSE 2025
UPSC Mains CSE 2025 (Source: Patrika)

UPSC Mains CSE 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable for the Civil Services Main Examination 2025 on its official website, upsc.gov.in. The examination will commence on 22 August 2025 and conclude on 31 August. The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Detailed Examination Schedule

According to the schedule released by UPSC, the main examination will be conducted on 22, 23, 24, 30 and 31 August. The Essay paper will be held on the first day, 22 August, and Paper 2 of the optional subject will be held on the last day. Candidates appearing at the examination centres must be prepared for both the morning and afternoon shifts.

Selection Process

  • The UPSC Civil Services Examination is conducted in three stages: Preliminary Examination (Preliminary), Main Examination (Mains), and Interview (Interview).
  • The Preliminary Examination consists of two papers: General Studies and Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT).
  • Both papers are of 200 marks each. Candidates must obtain a minimum of 33 percent marks in CSAT.
  • The Preliminary Examination is qualifying only; its marks are not added to the merit list.
  • The Main Examination consists of a total of nine papers. Of these, two papers are Indian Language and English, each of 300 marks. These qualifying papers are not included in the final merit list. The remaining seven papers are crucial for merit calculation.Essay: 250 marksGeneral Studies I, II, III, IV: 250 marks eachTwo papers of Optional Subject: 250 marks each

Thus, the maximum total marks for merit in the Main Examination are 1750. After the Main Examination, candidates are called for an interview or personality test, which is of 275 marks. There is no minimum passing number set for this. The final selection is based on the total marks obtained in the Main Examination and the interview.

Who Can Participate?

Only those candidates who have successfully passed the Preliminary Examination held in May 2025 can participate in the Main Examination. The result of the Preliminary Examination was declared in June. Subsequently, eligible candidates had to fill and submit the Detailed Application Form (DAF-I).

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

15 Jul 2025 12:49 pm

English News / Education News / UPSC Mains CSE 2025 Exam From August 22nd
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.