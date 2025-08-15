Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

UPSC Mains Exam 2025: Key Guidelines and Two-Shift Schedule from August 22nd

The exam will be conducted in two shifts daily. The first shift will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 15, 2025

UPSC Mains Exam 2025
UPSC Mains Exam 2025 (Image: Patrika)

The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Civil Services (CSE) Main Examination 2025. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official UPSC websites: upsc.gov.in, upsconline.gov.in, or upsconline.nic.in. The main examination will be held on 22, 23, 24, 30, and 31 August 2025 at various examination centres across the country.

Examination in Two Shifts

The examination will be conducted in two shifts daily. The first shift will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Successful candidates in the main examination will be called for an interview/personality test. The schedule for this will be announced after the results are declared.

Key Guidelines Issued by UPSC

Candidates are permitted to wear ordinary wristwatches, but smartwatches or watches with special features are prohibited.
Bags, expensive items, IT devices, books, or notes are not allowed in the examination centre.
It is mandatory to carry the admit card, pen, pencil, identity proof, and a passport-size photograph.
Calculators and electronic gadgets of any kind are strictly prohibited.

How to Download the Admit Card

To download the admit card, visit the official website upsc.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the UPSC CSE 2025 Mains Admit Card link.
Select the ‘Download Admit Card’ option.
Fill in the required details and click ‘Submit’.
Check the hall ticket displayed on the screen and download it.

