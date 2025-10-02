Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 Released: Check Result and Download Shortlisted Candidates List

This exam was conducted on September 14, 2025, at various centres across the country. Now, the result of this exam has been released.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 02, 2025

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 (Image-NDA official)

An important update has arrived regarding the UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination-II 2025. Candidates who appeared for this examination can check their results on the official website, upsc.gov.in. This examination was conducted on September 14, 2025, at various centres across the country. The result for this examination has now been released. The result can be viewed and downloaded from the link provided below.

How to Check the Result

  • To check the result, first visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on the “Examinations” tab on the homepage of the website.
  • Select the “Written Results” option from here.
  • Click on the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2025 result link.
  • Download the PDF file of the result.
  • Use Ctrl+F to find your roll number in the PDF.
  • If the roll number is present in the list, the candidate has been shortlisted for the SSB interview.

Selection Process

  • The NDA and NA recruitment process was completed in two stages.
  • Written Examination - This includes Mathematics and General Ability Test (GAT), with a total examination score of 900 marks.
  • SSB Interview - Candidates who qualify the written examination are called for an interview. After this, a medical test, document verification, and the final merit list are prepared based on the total marks.

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025

