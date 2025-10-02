UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 Released: Check Result and Download Shortlisted Candidates List

An important update has arrived regarding the UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination-II 2025. Candidates who appeared for this examination can check their results on the official website, upsc.gov.in. This examination was conducted on September 14, 2025, at various centres across the country. The result for this examination has now been released. The result can be viewed and downloaded from the link provided below.