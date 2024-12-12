UPSC NDA 2025: Chance to Become an Officer in the Armed Forces, Application Process Begins for UPSC NDA and CDS

UPSC NDA 2025: These are the qualifications To gain admission to the NDA, candidates must have completed their 12th standard education. Only unmarried men and women are eligible to apply for this recruitment. Regarding the age limit, candidates must have been born on or after July 2, 2006, and on or before July 1, 2009. For CDS, a bachelor’s degree with 12th standard science (maths) as a subject is necessary. Through CDS, admission can be taken in the IMA (Indian Military Academy). For this, candidates must be aged between 20 and 24 years.

Through this exam, recruitment will be done for 208 posts in the Army, out of which 10 posts are for women. Apart from this, recruitment will also be done for 42 posts in the Navy, including 6 posts for women, 92 posts in the Air Force (flying), including 2 posts for women, and 18 posts in the Air Force (ground duty technical), including 2 posts for women. Apart from this, recruitment will also be done for many other posts.