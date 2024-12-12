scriptUPSC NDA 2025: Chance to Become an Officer in the Armed Forces, Application Process Begins for UPSC NDA and CDS | UPSC NDA 2025: Chance to Become an Officer in the Armed Forces, Application Process Begins for UPSC NDA and CDS | Latest News | Patrika News
To gain admission to the NDA, candidates must have completed their 12th standard education.

Dec 12, 2024

UPSC NDA, CDS 2025: The application process for the NDA and CDS exams to become an officer in the Indian Army has been started by UPSC. Those who want to sit for the NDA and CDS exams will have to apply online on the official website of UPSC upsc.gov.in. The last date for application is December 31, 2024. The application form can be corrected from January 1 to January 7, 2025.

UPSC NDA 2025: These are the qualifications

To gain admission to the NDA, candidates must have completed their 12th standard education. Only unmarried men and women are eligible to apply for this recruitment. Regarding the age limit, candidates must have been born on or after July 2, 2006, and on or before July 1, 2009. For CDS, a bachelor’s degree with 12th standard science (maths) as a subject is necessary. Through CDS, admission can be taken in the IMA (Indian Military Academy). For this, candidates must be aged between 20 and 24 years.
Through this exam, recruitment will be done for 208 posts in the Army, out of which 10 posts are for women. Apart from this, recruitment will also be done for 42 posts in the Navy, including 6 posts for women, 92 posts in the Air Force (flying), including 2 posts for women, and 18 posts in the Air Force (ground duty technical), including 2 posts for women. Apart from this, recruitment will also be done for many other posts.

