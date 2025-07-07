7 July 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

UPSC NDA NA CDS 2025 Exam: Correction Window Open

UPSC has opened the application correction window for the NDA, NA, and CDS examinations of 2025. Candidates who have applied for these exams can make necessary corrections to their forms from 7 July to 9 July 2025 on upsconline.nic.in.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 07, 2025

upsc nda correction window 2025, nda correction window last date, nda correction window 2025
UPSC NDA NA CDS Exam 2025 (Image: Gemini)

UPSC NDA NA CDS Exam 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened a correction window for candidates who have already applied for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination-II 2025 and the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS)-II, 2025. Candidates can modify their application forms from 7 July to 9 July 2025.

When and Where to Make Corrections?

The correction window opened at 10:00 AM on 7 July 2025 and will remain open until 11:59 PM on 9 July 2025. Candidates need to visit the official website upsconline.nic.in to make changes to their application forms.

How to Make Corrections in the Application Form?

First, visit the upsconline.nic.in website.

Click on the ‘NDA & NA, CDS Exam II 2025 Correction Window’ link on the homepage.

Login using your application number and password.

Make the necessary corrections in the form.

If any correction fee is applicable, pay it online.

Confirm all corrections, submit, and keep a printout for your records.

Exam Date and Shifts

The UPSC will conduct both examinations on 14 September 2025 (Sunday).

The CDS-II exam will be held in three shifts, while the NDA & NA-II exam is scheduled for the same day.

Vacancy Details: CDS-II 2025





































PostInstitutionNumber of Vacancies
Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun100 
Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala26 
Air Force Academy (AFA), Hyderabad32 
Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai – Men275 
Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai – Women19 

Vacancy Details: NDA & NA-II 2025










































WingTotal PostsWomen Posts
Army20810
Navy425
Air Force (Flying)922
Ground Duty (Technical)182
Ground Duty (Non-Technical)102
Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Scheme)364

Important Information

This is the last opportunity for candidates who have entered incorrect information or wish to make necessary changes to their application forms. Make corrections in a timely manner to avoid any difficulties during the examination.

Share the news:

Published on:

07 Jul 2025 04:30 pm

English News / Education News / UPSC NDA NA CDS 2025 Exam: Correction Window Open
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.