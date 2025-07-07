UPSC NDA NA CDS 2025 Exam: Correction Window Open

UPSC NDA NA CDS Exam 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened a correction window for candidates who have already applied for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination-II 2025 and the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS)-II, 2025. Candidates can modify their application forms from 7 July to 9 July 2025.
The correction window opened at 10:00 AM on 7 July 2025 and will remain open until 11:59 PM on 9 July 2025. Candidates need to visit the official website upsconline.nic.in to make changes to their application forms.
First, visit the upsconline.nic.in website.
Click on the ‘NDA & NA, CDS Exam II 2025 Correction Window’ link on the homepage.
Login using your application number and password.
Make the necessary corrections in the form.
If any correction fee is applicable, pay it online.
Confirm all corrections, submit, and keep a printout for your records.
The UPSC will conduct both examinations on 14 September 2025 (Sunday).
The CDS-II exam will be held in three shifts, while the NDA & NA-II exam is scheduled for the same day.
|Post
|Institution
|Number of Vacancies
|Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun
|100
|Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala
|26
|Air Force Academy (AFA), Hyderabad
|32
|Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai – Men
|275
|Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai – Women
|19
|Wing
|Total Posts
|Women Posts
|Army
|208
|10
|Navy
|42
|5
|Air Force (Flying)
|92
|2
|Ground Duty (Technical)
|18
|2
|Ground Duty (Non-Technical)
|10
|2
|Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Scheme)
|36
|4
This is the last opportunity for candidates who have entered incorrect information or wish to make necessary changes to their application forms. Make corrections in a timely manner to avoid any difficulties during the examination.