UPSC Prelims 2025: Essential Documents and Dress Code for Tomorrow's Exam

What to bring and what not to bring to the examination Candidates can only use black ballpoint pens in the examination. The OMR sheet and attendance sheet will also be filled out with the same pen. Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, smartwatches, and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited inside the examination centre. Candidates can wear only ordinary wristwatches. Digital, smart, or communication-enabled watches are not permitted.

Necessary documents and photographs Candidates must bring the printed e-admit card along with the original photo identity card, details of which are mentioned on the admit card. Candidates whose photos are unclear or do not have their name/date printed on them must bring a valid photo identity card, two passport-size photographs (with name and date of capture), and an undertaking for each shift.