UPSC Prelims 2025: Essential Documents and Dress Code for Tomorrow's Exam

Candidates must bring the same original photo identity document, details of which are mentioned on the admit card, along with the printed e-admit card to the examination.

May 24, 2025 / 04:44 pm

Patrika Desk

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services Preliminary Examination on 25 May 2025 across the country. The commission has requested candidates to carefully read and follow all instructions mentioned on their e-admit cards. The commission also instructed that arriving at the examination centre on time is mandatory. The first shift examination will begin at 9:30 AM and the second shift at 2:30 PM. Candidates must arrive at the examination centre 30 minutes before each session, i.e., by 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM, respectively. No candidate will be allowed entry after the stipulated time.

What to bring and what not to bring to the examination

Candidates can only use black ballpoint pens in the examination. The OMR sheet and attendance sheet will also be filled out with the same pen. Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, smartwatches, and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited inside the examination centre. Candidates can wear only ordinary wristwatches. Digital, smart, or communication-enabled watches are not permitted.

Necessary documents and photographs

Candidates must bring the printed e-admit card along with the original photo identity card, details of which are mentioned on the admit card. Candidates whose photos are unclear or do not have their name/date printed on them must bring a valid photo identity card, two passport-size photographs (with name and date of capture), and an undertaking for each shift.

What items are permitted at the examination centre?

  • Printed e-admit card
  • Valid photo identity card
  • Black ballpoint pen
  • Passport size photograph (if applicable)
  • Pencil (as instructed)

Other important instructions

Arriving early is essential for the frisking (body check) process at the examination centre.
Candidates must ensure that the information printed on their e-admit cards (name, photo, QR code, etc.) is correct. Contact the commission immediately in case of any errors.
If someone has legally changed their name, they must bring the gazette notification, new identity card, and an affidavit to the examination.
Candidates will only take the examination at the centre mentioned on their admit cards. Taking the examination at any other centre will not be permitted.

