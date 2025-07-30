UPSC Recruitment: Applications Open for 230 Posts in EPFO

UPSC Recruitment: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced a new recruitment drive for young people. The application process has begun for a total of 230 positions in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Eligible and interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website upsconline.nic.in. Applications for this recruitment can be submitted until 18 August 2025. Applications will not be accepted after the deadline. Candidates should carefully read the detailed notification before applying.
To apply for the Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer position, candidates must possess a graduation degree in any subject from a recognised university. The maximum age limit for candidates is 30 years. SC/ST candidates will receive a 5-year relaxation, and OBC candidates will receive a 3-year relaxation. For the Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) position, the maximum age limit is 35 years for General/EWS category candidates. For OBC, it is 38 years; for SC, it is 40 years; and for PwBD candidates, it is 45 years.
To apply, first visit the official website upsconline.nic.in.
If you haven't registered on the official website, click on the “One Time Registration (OTR)” link to register.
Then, click on the EPFO recruitment link.
Fill in all the required information accurately.
Upload your photograph and signature.
After filling out the application completely, submit the form.
Candidates will be selected based on a written examination and an interview. The UPSC will conduct this examination. Selection of candidates will be based on the merit list prepared after both examinations. Selected candidates for the Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) position will receive a salary according to Level-08 of the 7th Pay Commission's pay matrix. Selected candidates for the Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) position will receive a salary according to Level-10 of the pay matrix.