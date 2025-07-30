30 July 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

UPSC Recruitment: Applications Open for 230 Posts in EPFO

UPSC: Candidate selection will be based on a written examination and an interview.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 30, 2025

UPSC Recruitment
UPSC Recruitment 2025

UPSC Recruitment: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced a new recruitment drive for young people. The application process has begun for a total of 230 positions in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Eligible and interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website upsconline.nic.in. Applications for this recruitment can be submitted until 18 August 2025. Applications will not be accepted after the deadline. Candidates should carefully read the detailed notification before applying.

UPSC Vacancy: Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

To apply for the Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer position, candidates must possess a graduation degree in any subject from a recognised university. The maximum age limit for candidates is 30 years. SC/ST candidates will receive a 5-year relaxation, and OBC candidates will receive a 3-year relaxation. For the Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) position, the maximum age limit is 35 years for General/EWS category candidates. For OBC, it is 38 years; for SC, it is 40 years; and for PwBD candidates, it is 45 years.

UPSC Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

To apply, first visit the official website upsconline.nic.in.
If you haven't registered on the official website, click on the “One Time Registration (OTR)” link to register.
Then, click on the EPFO recruitment link.
Fill in all the required information accurately.
Upload your photograph and signature.
After filling out the application completely, submit the form.

Salary and Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on a written examination and an interview. The UPSC will conduct this examination. Selection of candidates will be based on the merit list prepared after both examinations. Selected candidates for the Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) position will receive a salary according to Level-08 of the 7th Pay Commission's pay matrix. Selected candidates for the Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) position will receive a salary according to Level-10 of the pay matrix.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

30 Jul 2025 09:51 am

English News / Education News / UPSC Recruitment: Applications Open for 230 Posts in EPFO
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.