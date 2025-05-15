UPSC Releases 2026 Exam Calendar for Civil Services, NDA, and Other Exams

UPSC CSE 2026 Exam Date The notification for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 will be released on 14 January 2026. Candidates can apply until 3 February. The preliminary examination will be held on 24 May, and the main examination will be held from 21 August 2026.
NDA 2026 Exam Date The notification for the NDA-I and CDS-I recruitment 2026, conducted by the UPSC, will be released on 10 December 2025. The written examination for both will be held on 12 April 2026.
Key Exams and their Dates
- The notification for CBI (DSP) LDCE will be released on 24.12.2025. Applications can be submitted until 13.01.2026. The exam will be held on 28.02.2026.
- The notification for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 will be released on 03.09.2025. Applications can be submitted until 23.09.2025. The exam will be held on 08.02.2026.
- The notification for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 will be released on 17.09.2025. Applications can be submitted until 07.10.2025. The exam will be held on 08.02.2026.
- The notification for CISF AC (EXE) LDCE-2026 will be released on 03.12.2025. Applications can be submitted until 23.12.2025. The exam will be held on 08.03.2026.
- The notification for the NDA and NA Examination (I), 2026 will be released on 10.12.2025. Applications can be submitted until 30.12.2025. The exam will be held on 12.04.2026.
- The notification for the CDS Examination (I), 2026 will be released on 10.12.2025. Applications can be submitted until 30.12.2025. The exam will be held on 12.04.2026.
- The notification for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 will be released on 14.01.2026. Applications can be submitted until 03.02.2026. The exam will be held on 24.05.2026.
- The Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 will be held through the CSE Prelims.
- The notification for the IES/ISS Examination, 2026 will be released on 11.02.2026. Applications can be submitted until 03.03.2026. The exam will be held from 19.06.2026.
- The Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2026 will be held on 21.06.2026.
- The notification for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandant) Examination, 2026 will be released on 18.02.2026. Applications can be submitted until 10.03.2026. The exam will be held on 19.07.2026.
- The notification for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2026 will be released on 11.03.2026. Applications can be submitted until 31.03.2026. The exam will be held on 02.08.2026.
- The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026 will be held from 21.08.2026. The notification for the CDS Examination (II), 2026 will be released on 20.05.2026. Applications can be submitted until 09.06.2026. The exam will be held on 13.09.2026.
- The Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2026 will be held from 22.11.2026.
- The notification for SO/Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE will be released on 16.09.2026. Applications can be submitted until 06.10.2026. The exam will be held from 12.12.2026.