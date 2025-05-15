UPSC Releases 2026 Exam Calendar for Civil Services, NDA, and Other Exams

UPSC CSE 2026 Exam Date The notification for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 will be released on 14 January 2026. Candidates can apply until 3 February. The preliminary examination will be held on 24 May, and the main examination will be held from 21 August 2026.

NDA 2026 Exam Date The notification for the NDA-I and CDS-I recruitment 2026, conducted by the UPSC, will be released on 10 December 2025. The written examination for both will be held on 12 April 2026.