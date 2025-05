Marriage Amidst Studies Pushplata was born in a small village in Haryana, where she completed her early education. She went on to earn her graduation and post-graduation degrees. After post-graduation, she started working privately while preparing for government jobs. She got married in 2011. After marriage and the birth of her child, Pushplata focused on her family responsibilities.

Secures 80th Rank, Stunning Everyone One day, she decided to prepare for the UPSC exam. It wasn’t easy. She didn’t succeed in her first two attempts. However, she persevered and in 2017, on her third attempt, she achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 80 in the UPSC CSE.