scriptUPSC Success Story: From Poverty to Deputy Director at DRDO | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

UPSC Success Story: From Poverty to Deputy Director at DRDO

Aditya Patel currently serves as Deputy Director at the Armament Research and Development Establishment (AR&DE) within the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Let’s learn about his success story.

Jun 09, 2025 / 12:55 pm

Patrika Desk

Success Story: It is said that if a person has courage and self-confidence, they can overcome even the most difficult circumstances. This is the story of Aditya Patel from Uttar Pradesh. After cracking the UPSC exam, he served in the Air Force and is currently employed with DRDO. Let’s learn about his success story.
Aditya Patel is currently serving as a Deputy Director in the Armament Research and Development Establishment (AR&DB) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). He is playing a crucial role in the country’s security.

A Farmer’s Son Becomes an Officer

Aditya hails from Fatehpur district, Uttar Pradesh. His father is a farmer by profession. When Aditya was young, his father used to cultivate rice and wheat. Aditya’s childhood was spent amidst village life and farming. He received his primary education in his village. Aditya has witnessed poverty since childhood. But his father never let financial constraints hinder his education and worked tirelessly to educate all his children. Aditya is the youngest of three brothers. One of his brothers farms in the village, while his elder brother is a Senior Manager at SBI.

Father’s Encouragement

Aditya somehow managed to graduate and became a teacher. But his father aspired for him to become a District Magistrate. Aditya did not have much knowledge about the UPSC CSE exam until then. He then spoke to his elder brother. In 2017, Aditya cleared the UPSC CSE exam and secured the 919th rank.

Provides Free Coaching

Aditya now teaches for free at the coaching centre in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, where he himself studied. He helps economically weaker students to become IAS officers. He guides them, motivates them, gives them ideas, and teaches them.

News / Education News / UPSC Success Story: From Poverty to Deputy Director at DRDO

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Meghalaya Murder Case: Sonam Reveals Secrets of Raja’s Murder

News Bulletin

Meghalaya Murder Case: Sonam Reveals Secrets of Raja’s Murder

in 3 hours

Operation Sindoor: 19 BrahMos Missiles Devastate 11 Pakistani Airbases

National News

Operation Sindoor: 19 BrahMos Missiles Devastate 11 Pakistani Airbases

17 hours ago

China's Impact: Soaring Donkey Prices Cripple Pakistan's Poor

World

China's Impact: Soaring Donkey Prices Cripple Pakistan's Poor

in 5 hours

China's Alleged 'Terror Plot' Bigger Than Covid: Agro-Terrorism Threat

World

China's Alleged 'Terror Plot' Bigger Than Covid: Agro-Terrorism Threat

in 5 hours

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.