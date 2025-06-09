UPSC Success Story: From Poverty to Deputy Director at DRDO

Aditya Patel is currently serving as a Deputy Director in the Armament Research and Development Establishment (AR&DB) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). He is playing a crucial role in the country’s security.

A Farmer’s Son Becomes an Officer Aditya hails from Fatehpur district, Uttar Pradesh. His father is a farmer by profession. When Aditya was young, his father used to cultivate rice and wheat. Aditya’s childhood was spent amidst village life and farming. He received his primary education in his village. Aditya has witnessed poverty since childhood. But his father never let financial constraints hinder his education and worked tirelessly to educate all his children. Aditya is the youngest of three brothers. One of his brothers farms in the village, while his elder brother is a Senior Manager at SBI.

Father’s Encouragement Aditya somehow managed to graduate and became a teacher. But his father aspired for him to become a District Magistrate. Aditya did not have much knowledge about the UPSC CSE exam until then. He then spoke to his elder brother. In 2017, Aditya cleared the UPSC CSE exam and secured the 919th rank.