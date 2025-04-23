UPSC glory for Jaipur’s Manu who lost eyesight in Class 9, found light in his mother

He explained that technology has become very advanced. He studied using software that read aloud to him. He prepared for the exam with the help of this technology. Manu said that he lost his eyesight in the ninth grade. After that, his mother gave him courage. His mother became the light of his eyes and propelled him forward.

Success in the second attempt Manu said that he achieved success in his second attempt. He failed in his first attempt, but this motivated him. He said that when he was four years old, he first heard the name IAS. From then on, he decided to clear the UPSC exam. After becoming an IAS officer, I can uplift society and also develop my personality. Whenever I felt discouraged, my family encouraged me.

Manu said that during his preparation, he didn’t track how many hours he studied. He would only get up after completing a topic, regardless of whether it took him until 2 am. Manu is pursuing a PhD from JNU.