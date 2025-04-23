scriptUPSC glory for Jaipur’s Manu who lost eyesight in Class 9, found light in his mother | Latest News | Patrika News
UPSC glory for Jaipur’s Manu who lost eyesight in Class 9, found light in his mother

UPSC Success Story: Proper use of technology can prove beneficial in life. Jaipur’s 23-year-old visually impaired Manu Garg proved this by achieving 91st rank in the final UPSC result.

JaipurApr 23, 2025 / 09:01 am

Patrika Desk

Jaipur: Technology, when used correctly, can prove to be invaluable in life. This was proven by 23-year-old visually impaired Manu Garg from Jaipur, who secured 91st rank in the UPSC final results. Manu Garg, a resident of Shastri Nagar, cleared the UPSC exam without knowing Braille. Manu says he doesn’t know Braille, but he used technology to clear the UPSC exam.
He explained that technology has become very advanced. He studied using software that read aloud to him. He prepared for the exam with the help of this technology. Manu said that he lost his eyesight in the ninth grade. After that, his mother gave him courage. His mother became the light of his eyes and propelled him forward.

Success in the second attempt

Manu said that he achieved success in his second attempt. He failed in his first attempt, but this motivated him. He said that when he was four years old, he first heard the name IAS. From then on, he decided to clear the UPSC exam. After becoming an IAS officer, I can uplift society and also develop my personality. Whenever I felt discouraged, my family encouraged me.
Manu said that during his preparation, he didn’t track how many hours he studied. He would only get up after completing a topic, regardless of whether it took him until 2 am.

Manu is pursuing a PhD from JNU.

