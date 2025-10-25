UPSSSC Releases Schedule for 8 Recruitment Exams, Including Written and Typing Tests; Know All Exam Dates

UPSSSC (Image-Freepik)
UPSSSC: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the detailed schedule for written and typing examinations for eight recruitment drives. According to the notice issued by the Commission's Examination Controller, these examinations will be conducted from November 2025 to February 2026. The release of this schedule paves the way for recruitment to approximately 17,000 posts.
Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard Recruitment Examination: November 9, 2025, 10 AM to 12 PM
Draftsman and Surveyor Examination: November 16, 2025, First Shift
Stenographer Examination: November 16, 2025, Second Shift (3 PM to 5 PM)
Junior Assistant Typing Examination: November 22, 2025
Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk, and Assistant Grade-III (5370 Posts): Typing Examination from November 23 to December 17, 2025
Health Worker (Female) Examination: January 11, 2026
Stenographer Recruitment Written Examination: January 18, 2026
Junior Assistant Recruitment Written Examination: February 1, 2026
Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has also announced the date for the written examination for Computer Operator Grade-A posts. This examination will be conducted on November 1, 2025, in 10 districts of the state. The examination timing will be from 10 AM to 12 PM.
Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the board's official website, uppbpb.gov.in, three days before the examination. Information about the allocated examination district can be viewed on the website from Friday onwards. Additionally, the written examination for the posts of Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Clerk), and Assistant Sub-Inspector (Accounts) will be conducted on November 2, 2025.
