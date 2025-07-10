10 July 2025,

Thursday

Education News

UTET 2025 Applications Open: Exam Date, Fees, and Other Details Announced

The examination will be conducted on 27 September 2025 in two shifts. Paper 1 (Classes 1-5) will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, and Paper 2 (Classes 6-8) from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

Dehradun

Patrika Desk

Jul 10, 2025

UTET 2025
UTET 2025(Image-Freepik)

The Uttarakhand School Education Council, Ramnagar, has released the official notification for the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET 2025). Aspiring teachers in Uttarakhand can apply online from 10 July 2025 to 5 August 2025. Applications will be accepted through the official website, ukutet.com. The exam will be held on 27 September 2025 in two shifts. Paper 1 (Classes 1-5) will be from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, and Paper 2 (Classes 6-8) will be from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

Important Dates

Application Start Date: 10 July 2025
Last Date for Application: 5 August 2025
Last Date for Fee Payment: 7 August 2025
Application Correction Window: 9 to 12 August 2025

Exam Fee






















CategoryPaper-IBoth Papers (I+II)
General/OBC₹600₹1000
SC/ST/Differently Abled₹300₹500

Qualifying Marks

General Category: 60%
OBC/Differently Abled: 50%
SC/ST Category: 40%

Eligibility Criteria

Paper-I (For Classes 1 to 5):

Intermediate with 50% marks and D.El.Ed or BTC Diploma
Intermediate with 45% marks and NCTE recognised BTC
4-year B.El.Ed or 2-year Diploma in Special Education
Graduation and D.El.Ed, or Shikshamitra who have completed D.El.Ed from IGNOU

Paper-II (For Classes 6 to 8):

Graduation and 2-year BTC/D.El.Ed
Graduation with B.Ed/LT/Shiksha Shastri
4-year B.El.Ed or B.Sc.Ed/BA.Ed after Intermediate
Graduation or Post-graduation with B.Ed (Special Education also valid)

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

10 Jul 2025 06:07 pm

English News / Education News / UTET 2025 Applications Open: Exam Date, Fees, and Other Details Announced
