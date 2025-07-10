UTET 2025 Applications Open: Exam Date, Fees, and Other Details Announced

The Uttarakhand School Education Council, Ramnagar, has released the official notification for the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET 2025). Aspiring teachers in Uttarakhand can apply online from 10 July 2025 to 5 August 2025. Applications will be accepted through the official website, ukutet.com. The exam will be held on 27 September 2025 in two shifts. Paper 1 (Classes 1-5) will be from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, and Paper 2 (Classes 6-8) will be from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.
Application Start Date: 10 July 2025
Last Date for Application: 5 August 2025
Last Date for Fee Payment: 7 August 2025
Application Correction Window: 9 to 12 August 2025
|Category
|Paper-I
|Both Papers (I+II)
|General/OBC
|₹600
|₹1000
|SC/ST/Differently Abled
|₹300
|₹500
General Category: 60%
OBC/Differently Abled: 50%
SC/ST Category: 40%
Paper-I (For Classes 1 to 5):
Intermediate with 50% marks and D.El.Ed or BTC Diploma
Intermediate with 45% marks and NCTE recognised BTC
4-year B.El.Ed or 2-year Diploma in Special Education
Graduation and D.El.Ed, or Shikshamitra who have completed D.El.Ed from IGNOU
Paper-II (For Classes 6 to 8):
Graduation and 2-year BTC/D.El.Ed
Graduation with B.Ed/LT/Shiksha Shastri
4-year B.El.Ed or B.Sc.Ed/BA.Ed after Intermediate
Graduation or Post-graduation with B.Ed (Special Education also valid)