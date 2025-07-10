UTET 2025 Applications Open: Exam Date, Fees, and Other Details Announced

The Uttarakhand School Education Council, Ramnagar, has released the official notification for the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET 2025). Aspiring teachers in Uttarakhand can apply online from 10 July 2025 to 5 August 2025. Applications will be accepted through the official website, ukutet.com. The exam will be held on 27 September 2025 in two shifts. Paper 1 (Classes 1-5) will be from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, and Paper 2 (Classes 6-8) will be from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.