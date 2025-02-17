scriptUttar Pradesh Computer Operator Recruitment 2025: 12th Pass Eligible | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Uttar Pradesh Computer Operator Recruitment 2025: 12th Pass Eligible

Job Alert: Candidates interested in applying for this position must have passed the 12th standard from a recognized board. Additionally, a PG Diploma or O Level certificate in Computer or IT is mandatory.

BharatFeb 17, 2025 / 12:52 pm

Patrika Desk

Sarkari Naukri 2025

Sarkari Naukri 2025

Job Alert: A golden opportunity for young people to find employment. The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has announced recruitment for Computer Operator positions, and the notification has been released. The notification has been issued on the Rojgar Sangam website, following which the online application process has begun. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website sewayojan.up.nic.in. The last date for application is 18 March 2025, after which applications will not be accepted.

Computer Operator Jobs: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for this position must have passed the 12th standard from a recognised board. Along with this, a PG Diploma or O Level certificate related to computers or IT is mandatory. Candidates should have knowledge of working on data entry software in Hindi and English. Prior experience is not required for this position, meaning fresher candidates can also apply. For more information related to this recruitment, this notification can be viewed.

Government Job 2025: Salary

The minimum age limit for applying for this recruitment is 21 years and the maximum is 40 years. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary between ₹10,001 and ₹20,000, with an average monthly salary of up to ₹11,020. Candidates will be selected for this position through an interview. This recruitment is for Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh, and a total of 3 positions will be filled. These vacancies are for Computer Operator at B K Engineering Institute. Candidates will need to bring their necessary documents to the interview.

News / Education News / Uttar Pradesh Computer Operator Recruitment 2025: 12th Pass Eligible

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

CBSE 10th and 12th Exam Paper Leak Allegations Denied by Board

National News

CBSE 10th and 12th Exam Paper Leak Allegations Denied by Board

in 5 hours

Cybercriminals' New Scam: Targeting Porn Viewers

Special

Cybercriminals' New Scam: Targeting Porn Viewers

in 16 minutes

Easy Ways to Book IPL 2025 Tickets

Cricket News

Easy Ways to Book IPL 2025 Tickets

in 3 hours

Delhi-NCR Trembles as Early Morning Earthquake Strikes

National News

Delhi-NCR Trembles as Early Morning Earthquake Strikes

57 minutes ago

Latest Education News

Uttar Pradesh Computer Operator Recruitment 2025: 12th Pass Eligible

Education News

Uttar Pradesh Computer Operator Recruitment 2025: 12th Pass Eligible

in 4 hours

Bihar Board 10th Exam 2025 Begins: 1.5 Million Students Appear

Education News

Bihar Board 10th Exam 2025 Begins: 1.5 Million Students Appear

in 1 hour

GATE 2025: Shift 1 Exam Begins in Lucknow, Not Prayagraj

Exam

GATE 2025: Shift 1 Exam Begins in Lucknow, Not Prayagraj

2 days ago

Anganwadi jobs: MA/BTech degree holders in line too, 15,000 applications for 362 posts

Jobs

Anganwadi jobs: MA/BTech degree holders in line too, 15,000 applications for 362 posts

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.