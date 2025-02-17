Uttar Pradesh Computer Operator Recruitment 2025: 12th Pass Eligible

Computer Operator Jobs: Eligibility Criteria Candidates interested in applying for this position must have passed the 12th standard from a recognised board. Along with this, a PG Diploma or O Level certificate related to computers or IT is mandatory. Candidates should have knowledge of working on data entry software in Hindi and English. Prior experience is not required for this position, meaning fresher candidates can also apply. For more information related to this recruitment, this notification can be viewed.

Government Job 2025: Salary The minimum age limit for applying for this recruitment is 21 years and the maximum is 40 years. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary between ₹10,001 and ₹20,000, with an average monthly salary of up to ₹11,020. Candidates will be selected for this position through an interview. This recruitment is for Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh, and a total of 3 positions will be filled. These vacancies are for Computer Operator at B K Engineering Institute. Candidates will need to bring their necessary documents to the interview.