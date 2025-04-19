Uttarakhand Board Releases Class 10th and 12th Results

Uttarakhand Board Result: Over 2 Lakh Students ParticipatedTo view their results, students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth. This year’s board examinations were held from 21 February to 11 March 2025. A total of 2,23,403 students participated in the examination, of whom 1,13,690 were class 10th students and 1,09,713 were class 12th students.
Uttarakhand Board Result 2025: How to Check
- To view the results, first visit the official website ubse.uk.gov.in.
- On the website’s homepage, click on the link related to “UK Board Result 2025”.
- Select the class 10th or 12th result link.
- Now enter your roll number and date of birth.
- Clicking on the submit button will display your scorecard on the screen.
UK Board 12th Result 2025: List of 12th ToppersRank 1 – Anushka Rana, Government Inter College Badasi, Dehradun – 493/500 (98.60% marks)
Rank 2 – Keshav Bhatt, S.P.I.C. Karbari Grant, Dehradun
Komal Kumari, Goswami Ganesh Dutt Saraswati Vidya Mandir I.C., Uttarkashi
Both scored 489/500 (97.80%).
Rank 3 – Ayush Singh Rawat, S.V.M.I.C. Awas Vikas, Rishikesh, Dehradun 484/500 (96.80%)
UK Board 10th Result 2025: List of 10th Toppers
- First Rank (Jointly): Both scored 496/500 (99.20%).
- Kamal Singh Chauhan, Vivekananda VMIC Mandalesera, Bageshwar
- Jatin Joshi, HGS SVM IC Kusumkheda, Haldwani, Nainital
- Second Rank: 495/500 (99.00%)
- Kanaklata, SVM IC Newtihari, Tehri Garhwal
- Third Rank (Jointly): 494/500 (98.80%)
- Divyam, Goswami Ganesh Dutt SVMIC, Uttarkashi
- Priya, CAIC Agastyamuni, Rudraprayag
- Deepa Joshi, PP SVMIC Nanakmatta, Udham Singh Nagar