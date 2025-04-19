Uttarakhand Board Releases Class 10th and 12th Results

UK Board Result: Students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth to view their results. This year’s board examinations were held from 21 February to 11 March 2025. A total of 2,23,403 students appeared in the examination, of whom 1,13,690 were class 10 students and 1,09,713 were class 12 students.

•Apr 19, 2025 / 12:33 pm• Patrika Desk

Uttarakhand Board Result

Uttarakhand Board Result 2025: Important information has emerged for students of the Uttarakhand Board. The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the results for the High School and Intermediate classes in a press conference. The UK Board 10th and 12th Results 2025 were released simultaneously in a press conference in the presence of Board Secretary Vinod Prasad Simlti, the Education Minister, and other officials. Along with the results, the board also released the list of toppers. The top-performing students will be awarded by the state government.

Uttarakhand Board Result: Over 2 Lakh Students Participated To view their results, students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth. This year’s board examinations were held from 21 February to 11 March 2025. A total of 2,23,403 students participated in the examination, of whom 1,13,690 were class 10th students and 1,09,713 were class 12th students. Uttarakhand Board Result 2025: How to Check To view the results, first visit the official website ubse.uk.gov.in.

On the website’s homepage, click on the link related to “UK Board Result 2025”.

Select the class 10th or 12th result link.

Now enter your roll number and date of birth.

Clicking on the submit button will display your scorecard on the screen. UK Board 12th Result 2025: List of 12th Toppers Rank 1 – Anushka Rana, Government Inter College Badasi, Dehradun – 493/500 (98.60% marks)

Rank 2 – Keshav Bhatt, S.P.I.C. Karbari Grant, Dehradun

Komal Kumari, Goswami Ganesh Dutt Saraswati Vidya Mandir I.C., Uttarkashi

Both scored 489/500 (97.80%).

Rank 3 – Ayush Singh Rawat, S.V.M.I.C. Awas Vikas, Rishikesh, Dehradun 484/500 (96.80%)

Both scored 496/500 (99.20%). Kamal Singh Chauhan, Vivekananda VMIC Mandalesera, Bageshwar

Jatin Joshi, HGS SVM IC Kusumkheda, Haldwani, Nainital

Second Rank: 495/500 (99.00%)

495/500 (99.00%) Kanaklata, SVM IC Newtihari, Tehri Garhwal

Third Rank (Jointly): 494/500 (98.80%)

494/500 (98.80%) Divyam, Goswami Ganesh Dutt SVMIC, Uttarkashi

Priya, CAIC Agastyamuni, Rudraprayag

Deepa Joshi, PP SVMIC Nanakmatta, Udham Singh Nagar