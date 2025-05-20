scriptUttarakhand Madrassas to Teach 'Operation Sindoor' as per Government Decision | Latest News | Patrika News
Uttarakhand Madrassas to Teach 'Operation Sindoor' as per Government Decision

Mufti Shamoon Qasmi, the chairman of the Uttarakhand Madarsa Board, has informed that a syllabus committee meeting will be convened shortly to formally address this chapter.

May 20, 2025 / 05:21 pm

Operation Sindoor: The Uttarakhand government has taken a significant decision to include details of the recent Indian Army military operation, ‘Operation Sindoor’, in the syllabus of madrasas in the state. This initiative, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, aims to educate students about patriotism, military valour, and the importance of national security. Approximately 50,000 students study in the state’s 451 registered madrasas. Information about Operation Sindoor will now be included as a chapter in all these madrasas. This operation involved the successful destruction of terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir by the Indian Armed Forces.

Operation Sindoor: To be included in the syllabus

Mufti Shamoon Qasmi, the chairman of the Uttarakhand Madarsa Board, informed that a syllabus committee meeting will be convened soon to finalise the process of formally incorporating this chapter into the syllabus. He stated that students must understand the reasons behind this military operation and its necessity.

Pahalgam attack against the teachings of the Quran – Madarsa Board Chairman

Qasmi strongly condemned the attack on India by Pakistan and the killing of innocent people in Pahalgam, Kashmir, describing it as contrary to the teachings of the Quran. He emphasised the need for a strong response to such acts. He also mentioned the ongoing efforts by the state government to integrate madrasas into the mainstream. The NCERT syllabus has already been implemented, and madrasas are being connected to the modern education system.

Operation Sindoor: India retaliated for the Pahalgam terrorist attack

Following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Indian forces destroyed nine terrorist bases in PoK during the night of 7-8 May. This led to increased military tension between the two countries. After the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases, but this was thwarted by India.

