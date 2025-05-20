Uttarakhand Madrassas to Teach 'Operation Sindoor' as per Government Decision

Operation Sindoor: To be included in the syllabus Mufti Shamoon Qasmi, the chairman of the Uttarakhand Madarsa Board, informed that a syllabus committee meeting will be convened soon to finalise the process of formally incorporating this chapter into the syllabus. He stated that students must understand the reasons behind this military operation and its necessity.

Pahalgam attack against the teachings of the Quran – Madarsa Board Chairman Qasmi strongly condemned the attack on India by Pakistan and the killing of innocent people in Pahalgam, Kashmir, describing it as contrary to the teachings of the Quran. He emphasised the need for a strong response to such acts. He also mentioned the ongoing efforts by the state government to integrate madrasas into the mainstream. The NCERT syllabus has already been implemented, and madrasas are being connected to the modern education system.