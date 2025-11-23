Want a Career in AI? IIT Kharagpur Offers Free Deep Learning Course, Here's How to Apply

Artificial Intelligence Career Paths (Image: Freepik)
Deep Learning Free Online Course 2025: If you are planning to build a career in Artificial Intelligence or Deep Learning, IIT Kharagpur has provided a great opportunity for you. The institute has launched its free online Deep Learning course through the SWAYAM platform. This course will run for a total of 12 weeks and will commence on January 19, 2026. Classes will continue until April 17, 2026. Registration can be done until January 26, 2026.
The course will begin with easy and basic concepts of Machine Learning. Initially, concepts like Bayesian Classification and Multi-layer Perceptrons will be explained. Gradually, you will progress to learn modern Deep Learning models such as Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) and Auto-encoders.
These are used everywhere today. Facial recognition on mobile phones, functioning of voice recognition technologies like Siri or Alexa, understanding medical scan reports, making chatbots smarter… Deep Learning is used everywhere. Therefore, this course will be extremely beneficial for all students who wish to advance in the world of AI.
This course is perfect for UG and PG students studying subjects like Computer Science, Electronics, or Electrical Engineering. If you have some knowledge of Linear Algebra, DSP, and PDE, learning will be even easier.
To receive a certificate, you will need to take an offline examination. The fee for this is ₹1,000, and the exam will be held on April 25, 2026. A certificate will only be awarded if you meet these two conditions:
The certificate will bear your name, photo, total score, and the logos of IIT Kharagpur and NPTEL.
If you want to understand AI or are preparing to build a career in this field, this free course from IIT Kharagpur can be an excellent start for you.
