Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

Want a Career in AI? IIT Kharagpur Offers Free Deep Learning Course, Here's How to Apply

If you are also thinking of building a career in AI by taking an online course from home, then IIT Kharagpur is giving you a great opportunity, this course is completely free... Know the full details.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 23, 2025

Artificial Intelligence Career Paths

Artificial Intelligence Career Paths (Image: Freepik)

Deep Learning Free Online Course 2025: If you are planning to build a career in Artificial Intelligence or Deep Learning, IIT Kharagpur has provided a great opportunity for you. The institute has launched its free online Deep Learning course through the SWAYAM platform. This course will run for a total of 12 weeks and will commence on January 19, 2026. Classes will continue until April 17, 2026. Registration can be done until January 26, 2026.

What will be learned in this course?

The course will begin with easy and basic concepts of Machine Learning. Initially, concepts like Bayesian Classification and Multi-layer Perceptrons will be explained. Gradually, you will progress to learn modern Deep Learning models such as Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) and Auto-encoders.

These are used everywhere today. Facial recognition on mobile phones, functioning of voice recognition technologies like Siri or Alexa, understanding medical scan reports, making chatbots smarter… Deep Learning is used everywhere. Therefore, this course will be extremely beneficial for all students who wish to advance in the world of AI.

Who is this course for?

This course is perfect for UG and PG students studying subjects like Computer Science, Electronics, or Electrical Engineering. If you have some knowledge of Linear Algebra, DSP, and PDE, learning will be even easier.

How to get a certificate

To receive a certificate, you will need to take an offline examination. The fee for this is ₹1,000, and the exam will be held on April 25, 2026. A certificate will only be awarded if you meet these two conditions:

  • You must score at least 10 out of 25 in the assignments.
  • You must score at least 30 out of 75 in the final examination.

The certificate will bear your name, photo, total score, and the logos of IIT Kharagpur and NPTEL.

Deep Learning Free Online Course 2025: How to apply

  • First, visit the SWAYAM portal and open the Deep Learning Course page.
  • Click on ‘Join’ and log in with your Google or Microsoft ID.
  • Fill in your details, and your registration will be complete.

If you want to understand AI or are preparing to build a career in this field, this free course from IIT Kharagpur can be an excellent start for you.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

23 Nov 2025 12:59 pm

English News / Education News / Want a Career in AI? IIT Kharagpur Offers Free Deep Learning Course, Here's How to Apply

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Exam on December 18: Know Exam Pattern and Negative Marking Rules

CSIR UGC NET December 2025
Education News

CLAT 2026 Admit Card: Exam on December 7, Know Hall Ticket Release Date and Pattern

CLAT 2026 Admit Card
Education News

RSCERT: Government Teachers to Study Career Counselling to Guide Students in Government Schools

RSCERT scheme Government teachers will now teach career counseling and then provide guidance to students in government schools
Jaipur

JEE Mains 2026 Registration Underway: Common Application Mistakes and Correction Methods

JEE Mains 2026 Registration Last Date
Education News

CGBSE CG Board 10th 12th Datesheet 2026 Released

CGBSE 10th 12th Exam Date 2026
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.