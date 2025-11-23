Want a Career in AI? IIT Kharagpur Offers Free Deep Learning Course, Here's How to Apply

Deep Learning Free Online Course 2025: If you are planning to build a career in Artificial Intelligence or Deep Learning, IIT Kharagpur has provided a great opportunity for you. The institute has launched its free online Deep Learning course through the SWAYAM platform. This course will run for a total of 12 weeks and will commence on January 19, 2026. Classes will continue until April 17, 2026. Registration can be done until January 26, 2026.