Education News

Want to learn branding alongside your job? IIT Delhi offers a 6-month online opportunity, here’s how to get admission

IIT Delhi has launched a 6-month online Brand Management course. Find out what this programme is, who can take admission, and what the fees are.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 25, 2025

Students from class 8 to 12 will learn about the education of Chartered Accountants.

Student (Image: Patrika)

IIT Delhi Brand Management Course: For students and young professionals dreaming of stepping into the world of branding and marketing, IIT Delhi has taken a significant step. The institute has launched a six-month live online executive program, set to commence in January 2026. The most special aspect is that this course will be entirely interactive, where students can learn directly from IIT Delhi faculty in a two-hour live class every Sunday. This opportunity is considered very important for those who want professional training in brand management without leaving their jobs or changing cities.

What will be taught in this online course?

This program is not just a lecture-listening course. It will explain the nuances of branding to students through real-life examples, case studies, and group discussions. The scope of learning has been kept quite broad, so that any student can understand the entire process from basic understanding to developing a strong brand strategy. At the end of the course, students will also have to complete a capstone project, in which they will have to create a complete brand strategy from scratch. Their eligibility will be evaluated based on this project.

Who can apply?

A degree in a specific subject is not required for this program. Students who have completed graduation from any background can participate. This course is also beneficial for those who are currently working at an entry-level in fields like PR, digital marketing, or advertising and want to advance their roles. Admission will be entirely based on eligibility and timely application, as the number of seats is limited. Attendance is also important, with at least seventy percent class attendance mandatory during the program.

What is the fee?

The total fee for this online course has been set at ₹1,20,000, on which an additional 18 percent GST will be applicable. The last date to submit applications has been fixed as December 20, 2025.

What are the career prospects?

After completing the course, several career paths open up for students. Brand management has become a necessity in every sector today. Whether it is FMCG, fashion, retail, banking, technology, media, or e-commerce, it is needed everywhere. This program develops the confidence and practical understanding in participants, with the help of which they can step into roles such as Brand Executive, Brand Strategist, Digital Marketing Specialist, Content Strategist, or Communication Planner. With some experience, it also becomes easier to reach the position of Assistant Brand Manager.

Who is responsible for this course?

IIT Delhi's renowned professor Mahim Sagar is overseeing the entire program. He has also previously served as the Head of the Department of Management Studies. He has received the Teaching Excellence Award for excellent teaching at IIT Delhi. For this reason, it is expected that students will receive very good and quality learning here.

