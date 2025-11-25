Want to learn branding alongside your job? IIT Delhi offers a 6-month online opportunity, here’s how to get admission

This program is not just a lecture-listening course. It will explain the nuances of branding to students through real-life examples, case studies, and group discussions. The scope of learning has been kept quite broad, so that any student can understand the entire process from basic understanding to developing a strong brand strategy. At the end of the course, students will also have to complete a capstone project, in which they will have to create a complete brand strategy from scratch. Their eligibility will be evaluated based on this project.