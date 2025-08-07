WBJEE 2025 Result Postponed Again

WBJEE 2025 results have been postponed. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will not release the WBJEE 2025 results today, 7 August 2025, as previously scheduled. This decision follows contempt proceedings in the Calcutta High Court, where the state government and other related parties have been issued notices. A hearing is scheduled for today, with the principal secretary of the Higher Education Department summoned to clarify the state's position. No new date for the result announcement has been given.
Justice Kaushik Chanda took suo moto cognizance of the matter after receiving complaints via email from candidates included in the WBJEEB and JEMAS-PG (Postgraduate Medical Entrance Examination) merit lists. Candidates expressed serious concerns regarding changes made to the OBC reservation list and their implications. Therefore, the release of the results has been postponed again.
The WBJEE 2025 examination was held on 27 April, and the results were initially scheduled for release on 5 June. However, a court dispute is ongoing concerning the state government's decision to include 77 new castes in the OBC list. The High Court, in its interim order, stated that the addition of these 77 castes without sufficient justification was unconstitutional. Consequently, the court directed the WBJEEB not to declare the results until the matter is resolved.