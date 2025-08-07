7 August 2025,

Thursday

Education News

WBJEE 2025 Result Postponed Again

The WBJEE 2025 examination was conducted on 27 April, and its results were initially scheduled for release on 5 June. However, due to the inclusion of 77 new entries in the OBC list by the state government, the results have been delayed.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 07, 2025

WBJEE 2025 Result Postponed
WBJEE 2025 Result Postponed (Image-Freepik)

WBJEE 2025 results have been postponed. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will not release the WBJEE 2025 results today, 7 August 2025, as previously scheduled. This decision follows contempt proceedings in the Calcutta High Court, where the state government and other related parties have been issued notices. A hearing is scheduled for today, with the principal secretary of the Higher Education Department summoned to clarify the state's position. No new date for the result announcement has been given.

Reason for Postponement

Justice Kaushik Chanda took suo moto cognizance of the matter after receiving complaints via email from candidates included in the WBJEEB and JEMAS-PG (Postgraduate Medical Entrance Examination) merit lists. Candidates expressed serious concerns regarding changes made to the OBC reservation list and their implications. Therefore, the release of the results has been postponed again.

The Controversy

The WBJEE 2025 examination was held on 27 April, and the results were initially scheduled for release on 5 June. However, a court dispute is ongoing concerning the state government's decision to include 77 new castes in the OBC list. The High Court, in its interim order, stated that the addition of these 77 castes without sufficient justification was unconstitutional. Consequently, the court directed the WBJEEB not to declare the results until the matter is resolved.

How to Check the Result

  • To view the results, first visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.
  • Go to the "Important Link" section on the website's homepage.
  • Then click on the "Download Rank Card" option.
  • Log in by entering your required details.
  • Your result/scorecard will then appear on your screen.
  • Carefully check your score.
  • Save the result using the download or save option.

