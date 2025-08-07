WBJEE 2025 Result Postponed Again

The WBJEE 2025 examination was held on 27 April, and the results were initially scheduled for release on 5 June. However, a court dispute is ongoing concerning the state government's decision to include 77 new castes in the OBC list. The High Court, in its interim order, stated that the addition of these 77 castes without sufficient justification was unconstitutional. Consequently, the court directed the WBJEEB not to declare the results until the matter is resolved.