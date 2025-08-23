Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

WBJEE 2025 Results Released: Check Your Result Online

The WBJEE (West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination) is conducted annually for admission to undergraduate engineering, pharmacy, and architecture courses in the state.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 23, 2025

WBJEE 2025 Result Declared
WBJEE 2025 Result Declared(Image-Freepik)

WBJEE 2025 Result Declared: A major update has been released regarding the WBJEE 2025 Result. The result of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 has been declared. Candidates who appeared for this examination can check their results on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates will need their registration number and date of birth to download their scorecards. The final answer key has also been released.

WBJEE 2025: Exam Date

The WBJEE is conducted annually for admission to undergraduate engineering, pharmacy, and architecture courses in the state. Candidates who passed the examination will now have to participate in the counselling process. According to media reports, the counselling schedule will be announced soon. Although the result announcement was expected in early August, it was delayed due to a legal case related to OBC reservation. The examination was held on 27 April at designated centres across the state.

WBJEE 2025 Result Declared: How to Check the Result

To view the WBJEE 2025 Result, visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.
Click on the WBJEE 2025 Result link on the website's homepage.
Then, fill in your registration number and other details and submit.
Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen; check it and take a printout.

