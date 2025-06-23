When Will NIOS 10th Result 2025 Be Released? How to Check Your Results

NIOS 10th Result: Dissatisfied students can apply for re-evaluationIf a student is not satisfied with their marks, they can apply for re-evaluation. NIOS has set a fee for this. The re-checking fee is ₹400 per subject, and the re-evaluation fee is ₹1000 per subject.
How to check the resultTo view the result, first visit the official website results.nios.ac.in.
On the website’s homepage, click on the “Secondary Result – April/May 2025 Examination” link.
Enter your enrolment number and captcha code.
Upon submission, the result will be displayed on the screen.
Download the scorecard and keep a printout for safekeeping.