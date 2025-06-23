When Will NIOS 10th Result 2025 Be Released? How to Check Your Results

NIOS 10th Result: Dissatisfied students can apply for re-evaluation If a student is not satisfied with their marks, they can apply for re-evaluation. NIOS has set a fee for this. The re-checking fee is ₹400 per subject, and the re-evaluation fee is ₹1000 per subject.

How to check the result To view the result, first visit the official website results.nios.ac.in.

On the website’s homepage, click on the “Secondary Result – April/May 2025 Examination” link.

Enter your enrolment number and captcha code.

Upon submission, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the scorecard and keep a printout for safekeeping.