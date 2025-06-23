scriptWhen Will NIOS 10th Result 2025 Be Released? How to Check Your Results | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

When Will NIOS 10th Result 2025 Be Released? How to Check Your Results

Students dissatisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation. NIOS has set a fee for this.

Jun 23, 2025 / 04:31 pm

NIOS 10th Result 2025: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will soon announce the results of the Class 10 examination. Candidates can view their results on the official website, results.nios.ac.in. This result will be released for the April-May 2025 session. The NIOS Class 10 examination was held in a single session from 9 April to 19 May 2025. Students who have obtained at least 33% marks in at least five subjects will be declared pass. Notably, last year’s Class 10 result was released on 27 June.

NIOS 10th Result: Dissatisfied students can apply for re-evaluation

If a student is not satisfied with their marks, they can apply for re-evaluation. NIOS has set a fee for this. The re-checking fee is ₹400 per subject, and the re-evaluation fee is ₹1000 per subject.

How to check the result

To view the result, first visit the official website results.nios.ac.in.
On the website’s homepage, click on the “Secondary Result – April/May 2025 Examination” link.
Enter your enrolment number and captcha code.
Upon submission, the result will be displayed on the screen.
Download the scorecard and keep a printout for safekeeping.

NIOS Class 12th result has been released

Earlier, NIOS released the Class 12 result. 1,66,384 students registered for this examination, of whom 1,46,627 appeared. A total of 94,457 students passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 73.72%. Speaking of female candidates, a total of 56,301 female students applied, of whom 50,145 took the exam, and 32,483 female students passed. The success rate for women was 75.91%.

