World Teacher’s Day 2024: This is the reason why Teacher’s Day is celebrated on October 5 in the world

World Teacher’s Day 2024: Why is World Teacher’s Day celebrated? In the beginning, there was no special day like World Teacher’s Day. In fact, in 1966, the International Labour Organization (ILO) and UNESCO recommended a draft on the status of teachers. But it was much later, in 1994, that a department was established to focus on teachers’ rights, responsibilities, training, and employment. This department works on points related to teachers’ rights and responsibilities.

World Teacher’s Day 2024: A different theme every year World Teacher’s Day is celebrated every year with a different theme. This year’s theme is to give importance to the voice of teachers: preparing a new social contract for education. In the past, themes have included inclusive education, digital education, teachers’ rights, and the challenges of teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, it is being celebrated with a different theme. World Teacher’s Day is celebrated in almost 100 countries around the world.