scriptWorld Teacher’s Day 2024: This is the reason why Teacher’s Day is celebrated on October 5 in the world | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

World Teacher’s Day 2024: This is the reason why Teacher’s Day is celebrated on October 5 in the world

World Teacher’s Day 2024: World Teacher’s Day is celebrated every year with a different theme. This year’s theme is to give importance to the voice of teachers: preparing a new social contract for education…

New DelhiOct 05, 2024 / 03:00 pm

Patrika Desk

World Teacher's Day 2024
In India, Teacher’s Day is celebrated on September 5. This day marks the birth anniversary of India’s former President and a great teacher, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. In his honor, Teacher’s Day is celebrated across the country on September 5. But do you know that Teacher’s Day is also celebrated at the global level? Every year, October 5 is celebrated as World Teacher’s Day. This is primarily celebrated to recognize and honor teachers, researchers, and professors at the global level.

World Teacher’s Day 2024: Why is World Teacher’s Day celebrated?

In the beginning, there was no special day like World Teacher’s Day. In fact, in 1966, the International Labour Organization (ILO) and UNESCO recommended a draft on the status of teachers. But it was much later, in 1994, that a department was established to focus on teachers’ rights, responsibilities, training, and employment. This department works on points related to teachers’ rights and responsibilities.

World Teacher’s Day 2024: A different theme every year

World Teacher’s Day is celebrated every year with a different theme. This year’s theme is to give importance to the voice of teachers: preparing a new social contract for education. In the past, themes have included inclusive education, digital education, teachers’ rights, and the challenges of teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, it is being celebrated with a different theme. World Teacher’s Day is celebrated in almost 100 countries around the world.

