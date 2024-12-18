Who is IAS Sulochana Meena? She cleared UPSC in her first attempt through self-study!

A Unique Approach to Studies: Gathering Knowledge from Every Source During her preparation, Sulochana made every effort to gather knowledge from all possible sources. Newspapers, NCERT books, YouTube, Telegram, and mock tests were all part of her routine. She studied for 8-9 hours daily and remained steadfast in her goal. She says, “There are no shortcuts in UPSC; hard work is the key to success.”

Education at Delhi University Sulochana harboured the dream of becoming an IAS officer since childhood. After the 12th standard, she moved to Delhi and obtained a BSc degree in Botany from Delhi University. During her studies, she started preparing for the civil services. Her focus and hard work formed the foundation of her success.