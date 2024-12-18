scriptWho is IAS Sulochana Meena? She cleared UPSC in her first attempt through self-study! | Who is IAS Sulochana Meena? She cleared UPSC in her first attempt through self-study! | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Who is IAS Sulochana Meena? She cleared UPSC in her first attempt through self-study!

IAS Sulochana Meena Success Story: Meet IAS Sulochana Meena, who cleared the UPSC exam in her first attempt through self-study. Hailing from Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan…

Sawai MadhopurDec 18, 2024 / 03:40 pm

Patrika Desk

UPSC Motivation: A young woman from a small village in Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan, has become a young IAS officer, bringing immense joy to her family. Sulochana Meena from Adalwara village in Sawai Madhopur, achieved at the age of 22 what millions of young people dream of. In 2021, Sulochana appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Examination for the first time and cleared it. She is the youngest IAS officer from her village, creating history through her dedication and hard work.

A Unique Approach to Studies: Gathering Knowledge from Every Source

During her preparation, Sulochana made every effort to gather knowledge from all possible sources. Newspapers, NCERT books, YouTube, Telegram, and mock tests were all part of her routine. She studied for 8-9 hours daily and remained steadfast in her goal. She says, “There are no shortcuts in UPSC; hard work is the key to success.”
IAS Sulochana Meena

Education at Delhi University

Sulochana harboured the dream of becoming an IAS officer since childhood. After the 12th standard, she moved to Delhi and obtained a BSc degree in Botany from Delhi University. During her studies, she started preparing for the civil services. Her focus and hard work formed the foundation of her success.
IAS Sulochana Meena

Reasons for Coming into the Limelight

While working as SDM Sadar in Medininagar, Jharkhand, Sulochana improved the functioning of the court. She increased the court hearing days from two to five per week, reducing pending cases. She also implemented the e-office system, expediting the resolution of land disputes.
IAS Sulochana Meena

News / Education News / Who is IAS Sulochana Meena? She cleared UPSC in her first attempt through self-study!

