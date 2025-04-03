Women to Lead in Cybersecurity: College Launches Hacking & Cybercrime Courses

The women’s engineering college currently offers courses in Artificial Intelligence Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, IT, Humanities & Sciences, Mechanical Engineering, MCA, and others. Cyber Security Course Features

– Network Security: Hacking, virus-infected emails, network hacking Application Security: Security of software and applications Cloud Security: Cloud-based resources and data Endpoint Security: Security of computers, mobiles, laptops, and others Cyber Forensics: Cybercrime, digital fraud protection

MBA Course to Commence After a Decade The college will launch an MBA course from the 2025-26 academic session. Until 2012-13, admissions for female students were conducted through RMET and CMET. Due to declining interest in the management field, the course was gradually discontinued. Considering the need for engineering and management courses, the college has decided to reintroduce the MBA program.

Employment Opportunities (in both courses) Security Analyst, Cyber Security Consultant Incident Responder, Forensic Analyst Risk and Compliance Analyst Cyber Security Professional Cloud Security Specialist Banking, Finance Companies Insurance and Marketing Sectors

HR and Management-Technical Expert Policy and Back Office Manager Teaching and Entrepreneurship NOC Received from Government and University The college has obtained NOCs (No Objection Certificates) from the state government and Bikaner Technical University for both courses. The process for AICTE approval is underway. Discussions on resources, teaching, and other aspects have been completed.

Cyber security and MBA courses will be launched. Students will be admitted after the completion of the necessary procedures. Prof. Prakriti Trivedi, Principal, Women’s Engineering College, Ajmer Rising Cyber Fraud Cyber fraud has increased significantly in India over the past 10-15 years. There has been a 35-45% increase in cases of digital arrests, hacking, threats by impersonating police officers, and siphoning money from bank accounts through emails, SMS, or OTPs. Cyber police stations are registering an average of 5-8 cases daily. In many cases, the cyber police station has helped people. Rajasthan Patrika has also consistently run campaigns for digital awareness.

