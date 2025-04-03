scriptWomen to Lead in Cybersecurity: College Launches Hacking & Cybercrime Courses | Latest News | Patrika News
Women to Lead in Cybersecurity: College Launches Hacking & Cybercrime Courses

The college has obtained NOCs (No Objection Certificates) from the state government and Bikaner Technical University for both courses. The process for AICTE approval is underway.

AjmerApr 03, 2025 / 10:38 am

Patrika Desk

Ajmer: The state’s only women’s engineering college will offer training to female students in tackling hacking and cybercrime. They will learn to provide services to people by understanding virus-infected emails and digital fraud protection. The Cyber Security course in the Computer Science and Engineering branch of the college will include these points. Additionally, after a gap of 12 years, an MBA course will also be launched. Both courses will have 30 seats each.
The women’s engineering college currently offers courses in Artificial Intelligence Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, IT, Humanities & Sciences, Mechanical Engineering, MCA, and others.

Cyber Security Course Features
– Network Security: Hacking, virus-infected emails, network hacking

Application Security: Security of software and applications

Cloud Security: Cloud-based resources and data

Endpoint Security: Security of computers, mobiles, laptops, and others

Cyber Forensics: Cybercrime, digital fraud protection
MBA Course to Commence After a Decade

The college will launch an MBA course from the 2025-26 academic session. Until 2012-13, admissions for female students were conducted through RMET and CMET. Due to declining interest in the management field, the course was gradually discontinued. Considering the need for engineering and management courses, the college has decided to reintroduce the MBA program.
Employment Opportunities (in both courses)

Security Analyst, Cyber Security Consultant

Incident Responder, Forensic Analyst

Risk and Compliance Analyst

Cyber Security Professional

Cloud Security Specialist

Banking, Finance Companies

Insurance and Marketing Sectors
HR and Management-Technical Expert

Policy and Back Office Manager

Teaching and Entrepreneurship

NOC Received from Government and University

The college has obtained NOCs (No Objection Certificates) from the state government and Bikaner Technical University for both courses. The process for AICTE approval is underway. Discussions on resources, teaching, and other aspects have been completed.
Cyber security and MBA courses will be launched. Students will be admitted after the completion of the necessary procedures.

Prof. Prakriti Trivedi, Principal, Women’s Engineering College, Ajmer

Rising Cyber Fraud

Cyber fraud has increased significantly in India over the past 10-15 years. There has been a 35-45% increase in cases of digital arrests, hacking, threats by impersonating police officers, and siphoning money from bank accounts through emails, SMS, or OTPs. Cyber police stations are registering an average of 5-8 cases daily. In many cases, the cyber police station has helped people. Rajasthan Patrika has also consistently run campaigns for digital awareness.
