Women’s Internship Alert: ₹20,000 Monthly Stipend & Full Perks from Govt

WCD Internship: This is an excellent opportunity for women to work with the Government of India. The Ministry of Women and Child Development has launched a special two-month internship programme, named the WCD Internship by the ministry. According to the notice issued by the ministry, applications for this internship will be accepted until December 10. Selected women participants will receive a stipend of Rs 20,000 per month, and accommodation will also be provided. The aim of this internship programme is to connect women from small towns and rural areas with government work and social schemes. This internship will be held between February and March.