10 December 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

Women’s Internship Alert: ₹20,000 Monthly Stipend & Full Perks from Govt

The Indian government has brought an excellent internship opportunity for women. The application process for this program is ending soon. Therefore, interested and eligible women should apply as soon as possible. Applications can be made through the official website wcd.intern.nic.in.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 10, 2025

WCD Internship For Women

WCD Internship For Women (AI Image-ChatGpt)

WCD Internship: This is an excellent opportunity for women to work with the Government of India. The Ministry of Women and Child Development has launched a special two-month internship programme, named the WCD Internship by the ministry. According to the notice issued by the ministry, applications for this internship will be accepted until December 10. Selected women participants will receive a stipend of Rs 20,000 per month, and accommodation will also be provided. The aim of this internship programme is to connect women from small towns and rural areas with government work and social schemes. This internship will be held between February and March.

Online Application

The application process for this programme is entirely online and can be completed through the ministry's official website, wcd.intern.nic.in. The last date for application has been set as December 10, so interested women must apply soon. It is important to note that women who participate in this internship, scheduled for February-March 2026, will not get another opportunity. New participants will be selected every year so that more and more women can benefit from it.

WCD Internship: What will be the work?

During this two-month internship, participants will get an opportunity to be involved in the implementation of schemes such as Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Anganwadi Services, and Poshan Abhiyan. In many locations, they will also be assigned the responsibility of surveying schemes being implemented at the ground level.

Internship For Women: Know the essential eligibility

Regarding the eligibility for applying to this internship, only women aged between 21 and 40 years can apply, and it is specifically reserved for women from villages and small towns. Women from big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru will not be eligible for this internship programme.

Facilities provided

Women participating in the internship will not only receive a stipend but also their travel expenses will be covered by the ministry. Accommodation and food arrangements in Delhi will also be made by the ministry, ensuring that women do not face any financial difficulties.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

10 Dec 2025 05:32 pm

English News / Education News / Women’s Internship Alert: ₹20,000 Monthly Stipend & Full Perks from Govt

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

Good News for Job-Seeking Youth: Government Portal to Create Your Resume, Microsoft's Plan to Teach AI to 2 Crore Indians

Microsoft AI Investment India
Education News

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025: Over 2,000 Vacancies Announced, Salaries Up to ₹90,000, Graduates Eligible

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025
Education News

AI's 'Godfather' Geoffrey Hinton Warns Against Dropping Computer Science Degrees, Urges Students to Continue Studies

Godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton
Education News

NCERT’s Major Changes in the Coming Year, All Students Must Know These Changes and Important Rules

‎NCERT
Education News

Patwari Vacancy 2025: Over 500 Posts to be Filled, Know All Details

Patwari Vacancy 2025
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.