Women’s Internship Alert: ₹20,000 Monthly Stipend & Full Perks from Govt

WCD Internship For Women (AI Image-ChatGpt)
WCD Internship: This is an excellent opportunity for women to work with the Government of India. The Ministry of Women and Child Development has launched a special two-month internship programme, named the WCD Internship by the ministry. According to the notice issued by the ministry, applications for this internship will be accepted until December 10. Selected women participants will receive a stipend of Rs 20,000 per month, and accommodation will also be provided. The aim of this internship programme is to connect women from small towns and rural areas with government work and social schemes. This internship will be held between February and March.
The application process for this programme is entirely online and can be completed through the ministry's official website, wcd.intern.nic.in. The last date for application has been set as December 10, so interested women must apply soon. It is important to note that women who participate in this internship, scheduled for February-March 2026, will not get another opportunity. New participants will be selected every year so that more and more women can benefit from it.
During this two-month internship, participants will get an opportunity to be involved in the implementation of schemes such as Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Anganwadi Services, and Poshan Abhiyan. In many locations, they will also be assigned the responsibility of surveying schemes being implemented at the ground level.
Regarding the eligibility for applying to this internship, only women aged between 21 and 40 years can apply, and it is specifically reserved for women from villages and small towns. Women from big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru will not be eligible for this internship programme.
Women participating in the internship will not only receive a stipend but also their travel expenses will be covered by the ministry. Accommodation and food arrangements in Delhi will also be made by the ministry, ensuring that women do not face any financial difficulties.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending