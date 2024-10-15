scriptWorld Students Day 2024: Celebrated in the memory of India’s former President | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

World Students Day 2024: Celebrated in the memory of India’s former President

World Students Day 2024: In 2010, the United Nations Organization (UNO) decided to celebrate October 15 as World Students’ Day…

New DelhiOct 15, 2024 / 01:10 pm

Patrika Desk

World Students Day 2024
Do you know that every year on October 15, World Students’ Day is celebrated? Most people are aware that Teachers’ Day is celebrated on September 5 and Children’s Day on November 14. However, very few people know that World Students’ Day is celebrated on October 15. This day is celebrated globally in memory of India’s former President.

APJ Abdul Kalam

World Students’ Day is celebrated every year on October 15, the birthday of India’s former President, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was associated with education and students throughout his life. To commemorate his efforts towards education and students, World Students’ Day is celebrated on his birthday. He was born on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram, India, and later became the President of India in 2002.

UNO’s decision

World Students’ Day was first celebrated in 2010. The United Nations Organization (UNO) decided to celebrate October 15 as World Students’ Day in 2010. The United Nations Organization made this announcement to promote education and to commemorate Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s 79th birthday. Every year, World Students’ Day is celebrated with a different theme on October 15.

News / Education News / World Students Day 2024: Celebrated in the memory of India’s former President

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

The ancient Jain temples will be preserved, a three-day program will be organised from tomorrow

National News

The ancient Jain temples will be preserved, a three-day program will be organised from tomorrow

in 4 hours

Good News for Government Employees! Record DA Hike Possible Before Diwali

National News

Good News for Government Employees! Record DA Hike Possible Before Diwali

in 46 minutes

Petition challenging same-sex relationships gets rejected by Supreme Court – can’t be considered a crime

National News

Petition challenging same-sex relationships gets rejected by Supreme Court – can’t be considered a crime

in 3 hours

Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: The life of Abdul Kalam is an inspiration to all, PM Modi pays heartfelt tribute

National News

Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: The life of Abdul Kalam is an inspiration to all, PM Modi pays heartfelt tribute

in 3 hours

Latest Education News

World Students Day 2024: Celebrated in the memory of India’s former President

Education News

World Students Day 2024: Celebrated in the memory of India’s former President

in 4 hours

Free computer course: After 10th and 12th

Education News

Free computer course: After 10th and 12th

15 hours ago

Now you don’t need a BTech degree to become an engineer, take admission in these courses after 10th

Career Courses

Now you don’t need a BTech degree to become an engineer, take admission in these courses after 10th

19 hours ago

RPSC Vacancy 2024: If you also have a Master’s degree, you can get a Research Assistant job in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission

Education News

RPSC Vacancy 2024: If you also have a Master’s degree, you can get a Research Assistant job in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission

19 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.