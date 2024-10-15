World Students Day 2024: Celebrated in the memory of India’s former President

APJ Abdul Kalam World Students’ Day is celebrated every year on October 15, the birthday of India’s former President, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was associated with education and students throughout his life. To commemorate his efforts towards education and students, World Students’ Day is celebrated on his birthday. He was born on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram, India, and later became the President of India in 2002.

UNO’s decision World Students’ Day was first celebrated in 2010. The United Nations Organization (UNO) decided to celebrate October 15 as World Students’ Day in 2010. The United Nations Organization made this announcement to promote education and to commemorate Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s 79th birthday. Every year, World Students’ Day is celebrated with a different theme on October 15.