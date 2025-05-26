Yogi Adityanath's 'Project Alankar' Sets National Example

Significantly, this scheme is not limited to urban areas but also extends to schools in rural and remote areas. This is providing quality education to children in those regions. Benefits of ‘Project Alankar’ Project Alankar is monitored by the district administration and the education department. According to government figures, the implementation of the scheme is rapidly transforming the landscape of government schools in the state. According to the 2024 annual education report, enrollment in secondary schools in the state has increased by 23 percent. Along with this, attendance in primary schools increased by 11.5 percent and in upper primary schools by 9.6 percent, the highest in the country.

Furthermore, this government initiative has also reached Sanskrit education. Under Project Alankar, 11 Sanskrit schools in 7 districts of the state have been equipped with high-tech facilities, and ₹14.94 crore has been released for the rejuvenation of 141 Sanskrit schools. The government is also establishing Chief Minister Model Schools (pre-primary to class 12) and Chief Minister Abhyudaya Schools (pre-primary to class 8), with ₹1.42 crore allocated per Abhyudaya school.