scriptYogi Adityanath's 'Project Alankar' Sets National Example | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

Yogi Adityanath's 'Project Alankar' Sets National Example

Uttar Pradesh government’s ‘Project Alankar’ is emerging as a role model for the entire country. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s initiative is now being appreciated and considered for implementation in several other states. Let us tell you what ‘Project Alankar’ is.

May 26, 2025 / 04:01 pm

Patrika Desk

फोटो: AI
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s scheme was launched to provide modern and quality facilities in government secondary schools. Positive results are now visible, and several other states are preparing to adopt this initiative.

What is ‘Project Alankar’?

‘Project Alankar’ was launched on 1 October 2021. The main objective of this scheme is to equip approximately 2450 government secondary schools in the state with modern facilities. Under this project, schools are being provided with basic amenities such as smart classrooms, labs, libraries, computer labs, clean water, toilets, and robust buildings.
Significantly, this scheme is not limited to urban areas but also extends to schools in rural and remote areas. This is providing quality education to children in those regions.

Benefits of ‘Project Alankar’

Project Alankar is monitored by the district administration and the education department. According to government figures, the implementation of the scheme is rapidly transforming the landscape of government schools in the state. According to the 2024 annual education report, enrollment in secondary schools in the state has increased by 23 percent. Along with this, attendance in primary schools increased by 11.5 percent and in upper primary schools by 9.6 percent, the highest in the country.
Furthermore, this government initiative has also reached Sanskrit education. Under Project Alankar, 11 Sanskrit schools in 7 districts of the state have been equipped with high-tech facilities, and ₹14.94 crore has been released for the rejuvenation of 141 Sanskrit schools. The government is also establishing Chief Minister Model Schools (pre-primary to class 12) and Chief Minister Abhyudaya Schools (pre-primary to class 8), with ₹1.42 crore allocated per Abhyudaya school.

Praised by Chief Ministers of Several States

Recently, at a meeting of NDA-ruled states chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented this scheme. Chief Ministers from several states openly appreciated the scheme and expressed their desire to implement it in their respective states.

News / Education News / Yogi Adityanath's 'Project Alankar' Sets National Example

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India Sees COVID-19 Resurgence: New Cases Rise in 20 States

National News

India Sees COVID-19 Resurgence: New Cases Rise in 20 States

44 minutes ago

Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Delhi-NCR; Red Alert for Several States

National News

Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Delhi-NCR; Red Alert for Several States

3 hours ago

Trump Criticises Harvard’s High Percentage of International Students

World

Trump Criticises Harvard’s High Percentage of International Students

3 hours ago

Woman Receives Obscene Messages and Photos on WhatsApp, Threatened with Death After Protest

Bareilly

Woman Receives Obscene Messages and Photos on WhatsApp, Threatened with Death After Protest

in 2 hours

Latest Education News

Yogi Adityanath's 'Project Alankar' Sets National Example

Education News

Yogi Adityanath's 'Project Alankar' Sets National Example

in 4 hours

Government's decision to close 6200 schools faces opposition

Education News

Government's decision to close 6200 schools faces opposition

56 minutes ago

DRDO RAC Scientist Recruitment 2025: Secure a Scientist Position via GATE Score

Education News

DRDO RAC Scientist Recruitment 2025: Secure a Scientist Position via GATE Score

18 hours ago

UP BEd 2025 Admit Cards Released

Education News

UP BEd 2025 Admit Cards Released

20 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.