Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2: Voting Begins for Final Phase, Fate of 1302 Candidates to be Decided

Former Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad is also in the electoral fray, seeking a fifth consecutive victory from the Katihar seat. From the Katihar district, Mahboob Alam of CPI (ML) Liberation from Balrampur and Shakeel Ahmed Khan of Congress from Kadwa are contesting for their third consecutive win. Voting for all six seats of NDA's constituent party 'HAM' is taking place in this phase. Among these, the party holds the Imamganj, Barachatti, Tekari, and Sikandra seats.