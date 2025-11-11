Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Dharmendra

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Elections

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2: Voting Begins for Final Phase, Fate of 1302 Candidates to be Decided

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 Voting for the second phase of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections has begun. Long queues of voters have formed at polling stations.

2 min read
Google source verification

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 11, 2025

Voter Shows Inked Finger After Voting. Photo-Patrika

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2: Voting for the final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections began at 7 AM. There is considerable enthusiasm among the people regarding the voting. People have been queuing up at polling stations since 6 AM to cast their votes. Consequently, long queues of voters were seen at polling stations in Jehanabad even before voting commenced.

In the second phase, approximately 3.70 crore voters in Bihar will decide the fate of 1302 candidates across 122 seats today. Voting will take place at 45,399 polling stations, of which 40,073 are in rural areas. The fate of more than half a dozen ministers from Nitish Kumar's cabinet is to be decided by the voters in this second phase.

Voting Under Tight Security

Security has been enhanced along Bihar's borders with other states in anticipation of the voting. Following the blast in Delhi on Monday evening, the Bihar Police have been put on high alert. Extensive security arrangements have been made across the state for the final phase of polling.

More than four lakh security personnel have been deployed for this purpose. CRPF personnel have been stationed at sensitive and highly sensitive booths. The second phase includes West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj. All these districts border Nepal. Special vigilance is being exercised here.

Fate of Several Ministers to be Decided Today

The prestige of Bihar government ministers Bijendra Prasad Yadav (Supaul), Prem Kumar (Gaya Town), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Niraj Kumar Singh 'Bablu' (Chhatapur), and from JD(U), Leshi Singh (Dhamdaha), Sheila Mandal (Phulparas), and Jama Khan (Chainpur) is at stake.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad is also in the electoral fray, seeking a fifth consecutive victory from the Katihar seat. From the Katihar district, Mahboob Alam of CPI (ML) Liberation from Balrampur and Shakeel Ahmed Khan of Congress from Kadwa are contesting for their third consecutive win. Voting for all six seats of NDA's constituent party 'HAM' is taking place in this phase. Among these, the party holds the Imamganj, Barachatti, Tekari, and Sikandra seats.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bihar Election

Bihar news

Published on:

11 Nov 2025 08:24 am

English News / Elections / Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2: Voting Begins for Final Phase, Fate of 1302 Candidates to be Decided

पत्रिका लाइव अपडेट

Anta By Election 2025 Live: अंता विधानसभा उपचुनाव के लिए वोटिंग जारी

बारां

Big News

View All

Elections

Trending

Bihar Elections: 13% Voter Turnout by 9 AM

First phase of polling in Bihar
Patna

Bihar Elections 2025: NDA Releases Manifesto, Pledges 'Lakhpati Didi' Scheme for Women and Employment for 1 Crore People

Elections

Bihar Election 2025: Wives of bahubalis face off in Mahagathbandhan stronghold, muscle power dominates this seat

दूसरे चरण के लिए 11 नवंबर को वोटिंग होगी
Elections

6.5 Million Bihar Voters' Names Surface Following Supreme Court Order

Bihar SIR
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.