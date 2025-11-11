Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2: Voting Begins for Final Phase, Fate of 1302 Candidates to be Decided

Voter Shows Inked Finger After Voting. Photo-Patrika
Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2: Voting for the final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections began at 7 AM. There is considerable enthusiasm among the people regarding the voting. People have been queuing up at polling stations since 6 AM to cast their votes. Consequently, long queues of voters were seen at polling stations in Jehanabad even before voting commenced.
In the second phase, approximately 3.70 crore voters in Bihar will decide the fate of 1302 candidates across 122 seats today. Voting will take place at 45,399 polling stations, of which 40,073 are in rural areas. The fate of more than half a dozen ministers from Nitish Kumar's cabinet is to be decided by the voters in this second phase.
Security has been enhanced along Bihar's borders with other states in anticipation of the voting. Following the blast in Delhi on Monday evening, the Bihar Police have been put on high alert. Extensive security arrangements have been made across the state for the final phase of polling.
More than four lakh security personnel have been deployed for this purpose. CRPF personnel have been stationed at sensitive and highly sensitive booths. The second phase includes West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj. All these districts border Nepal. Special vigilance is being exercised here.
The prestige of Bihar government ministers Bijendra Prasad Yadav (Supaul), Prem Kumar (Gaya Town), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Niraj Kumar Singh 'Bablu' (Chhatapur), and from JD(U), Leshi Singh (Dhamdaha), Sheila Mandal (Phulparas), and Jama Khan (Chainpur) is at stake.
Former Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad is also in the electoral fray, seeking a fifth consecutive victory from the Katihar seat. From the Katihar district, Mahboob Alam of CPI (ML) Liberation from Balrampur and Shakeel Ahmed Khan of Congress from Kadwa are contesting for their third consecutive win. Voting for all six seats of NDA's constituent party 'HAM' is taking place in this phase. Among these, the party holds the Imamganj, Barachatti, Tekari, and Sikandra seats.
