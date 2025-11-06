Bihar Elections: 13% Voter Turnout by 9 AM

VIP founder and Mahagathbandhan's Deputy Chief Minister candidate for Bihar, Mukesh Sahni, said that the public is the master of democracy and has the right to choose the Chief Minister in the state and the Prime Minister in the country. "Use your vote wisely. You should see who has fulfilled their promises in the past, so everyone should use their vote honestly. After our government is formed, we will fulfill all our pledges, such as 200 units of free electricity, giving money for one year to mothers and sisters on January 14, employment for every household, and pensions for the elderly."