Patna

Bihar Elections: 13% Voter Turnout by 9 AM

By 9 AM, 13% of votes had been cast. Begusarai recorded the highest turnout at 14.60%. In the Mokama assembly seat, 13.01% voting has occurred. Find out what Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary said about CM Nitish...

2 min read
Google source verification

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 06, 2025

First phase of polling in Bihar

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting (Image: IANS)

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting: Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections is underway. Voting is being held for 121 seats in the first phase. By 9 AM, 13 percent of votes had been cast. Begusarai recorded 14.60 percent, Bhojpur 13.11 percent, Buxar 13.28 percent, Darbhanga 12.48 percent, Gopalganj 13.97 percent, Khagaria 14.15 percent, Lakhisarai 17.00 percent, Madhepura 13.74 percent, Munger 13.37 percent, Muzaffarpur 14.38 percent, Nalanda 12.45 percent, and Mokama assembly seat recorded 13.01 percent voting.

In Muzaffarpur, the public boycotted voting at three booths. At booths 161, 162, and 170 in the Gaighat constituency, voters boycotted the vote over issues of bridge and road construction. Reports of EVM malfunctions have been received from Danapur, Madhepura, and Raghopur. A long queue formed at booth number 316 in Bakhtiyarpur due to an EVM malfunction. In Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Mahishi, Tarapur (Munger district), and Jamalpur, the voting time has been restricted until 5 PM for security reasons.

Nitish was, is, and will remain CM: Samrat Chaudhary

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary stated after casting his vote that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was, is, and will remain the Chief Minister. Samrat said, "We have told the people where Bihar was 20 years ago and where Bihar is today, and how much Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has worked for Bihar in the last 20 years. We are seeking votes in the name of development. The people of Bihar will form a government under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Modi. We are people who work; on the other hand, there are people who make announcements."

The Public is the Master in Democracy: Sahni

VIP founder and Mahagathbandhan's Deputy Chief Minister candidate for Bihar, Mukesh Sahni, said that the public is the master of democracy and has the right to choose the Chief Minister in the state and the Prime Minister in the country. "Use your vote wisely. You should see who has fulfilled their promises in the past, so everyone should use their vote honestly. After our government is formed, we will fulfill all our pledges, such as 200 units of free electricity, giving money for one year to mothers and sisters on January 14, employment for every household, and pensions for the elderly."

Updated on:

06 Nov 2025 10:30 am

Published on:

06 Nov 2025 10:27 am

English News / Bihar / Patna / Bihar Elections: 13% Voter Turnout by 9 AM

