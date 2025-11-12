Bihar Election: Women's Rising Vote Share: From 32% in 1962 to Over 71% in 2025

Bihar Election (Image: Election Commission)
Bihar Election: The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 have created history. Such a surge has never been seen before in the voting data of the seven decades since 1951. This time, a total of 66.91% voting took place in the state, which is the biggest record since independence. But the real reason behind this historic record is the participation of women in voting, who have changed the face of Bihar's politics by increasing their turnout from 32.47% in 1962 to 71.6% in 2025.
|Year
|Female (%)
|Male (%)
|Total (%)
|1951–52
|N/A
|N/A
|42.60
|1957
|N/A
|N/A
|43.24
|1962
|32.47
|54.94
|44.47
|1967
|41.09
|60.82
|51.51
|1969
|41.43
|62.86
|52.79
|1972
|41.30
|63.06
|52.79
|1977
|38.32
|61.49
|50.51
|1980
|46.86
|66.57
|57.28
|1985
|45.63
|65.81
|56.27
|1990
|53.25
|69.63
|62.04
|1995
|55.80
|67.13
|61.79
|2000
|53.28
|70.71
|62.57
|2005 (February)
|42.52
|49.95
|46.50
|2005 (October)
|44.49
|47.02
|45.85
|2010
|54.49
|51.12
|52.73
|2015
|60.48
|53.32
|56.91
|2020
|59.69
|54.45
|57.29
|2025*
|71.6
|62.8
|66.91
The Bihar Assembly Elections 2010 proved to be a decisive turning point in the state's political history. For the first time in this election, the voting percentage of women voters surpassed that of men. In this election, 54.49 percent of women voted, while the male voting percentage was 51.12. This was the moment when the traditional silent vote bank of women voters transformed into an active voting power. The biggest credit for this unprecedented change goes to the policies of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had undertaken several far-reaching initiatives for women's empowerment since coming to power in 2005.
The foundation for this change in Bihar was laid in 2006 when the Chief Minister's Girls' Cycle Scheme was launched. Under this scheme, free bicycles were provided to Class 9 girl students so that they could travel to school without depending on any male member. Along with the cycle scheme, in 2006, 50% reservation for women was implemented in panchayats, which fundamentally altered Bihar's power structure. As a result, it is estimated that 58% of Mukhiyas and Deputy Mukhiyas in Bihar are women today. Additionally, Nitish Kumar also initiated several other schemes for women.
