Bihar Election: Women's Rising Vote Share: From 32% in 1962 to Over 71% in 2025

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2010 proved to be a decisive turning point in the state's political history. For the first time in this election, the voting percentage of women voters surpassed that of men. In this election, 54.49 percent of women voted, while the male voting percentage was 51.12. This was the moment when the traditional silent vote bank of women voters transformed into an active voting power. The biggest credit for this unprecedented change goes to the policies of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had undertaken several far-reaching initiatives for women's empowerment since coming to power in 2005.