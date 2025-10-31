Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bihar Elections 2025: NDA Releases Manifesto, Pledges 'Lakhpati Didi' Scheme for Women and Employment for 1 Crore People

Bihar Elections 2025: BJP ran a suggestion campaign across Bihar for its manifesto. This campaign ran from October 5 to October 20. For this, over 3000 suggestion boxes were placed at prominent locations in all 243 assembly constituencies. The manifesto has been prepared by consolidating the suggestions received.

2 min read
Google source verification

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 31, 2025

The NDA has released its manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections. It was released at a joint press conference at Hotel Maurya in Patna at 9:30 AM in the presence of BJP National President J.P. Nadda, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and other senior NDA leaders. The NDA's manifesto also discusses the opening of colleges for arts, commerce, and law faculties in every subdivision.

What's Special in the Manifesto

The manifesto includes promises of veterinary ambulances in every assembly constituency and super-specialty hospitals in every district, with a special focus on generic medicines for patients. The NDA's manifesto makes a significant announcement regarding contractual teachers and employees. Additionally, it promises to provide employment to 1 crore people in 5 years. Through its manifesto, the NDA has presented its 5-year roadmap, stating that if elected, the government will focus on the development of Bihar, youth employment, women's empowerment, agricultural reforms, health, education, and infrastructure.

Key Highlights of the NDA Manifesto:

  • Target to make one crore women 'Lakhpati Didi'.
  • Promise to expand the road network in Bihar.
  • Seven expressways will be built in five years.
  • Farmers will be guaranteed MSP on every crop.
  • Industrial parks and factories in every district of Bihar.
  • Promise to provide 1 crore government jobs and employment.
  • International airports in Darbhanga and Purnia.
  • Metro rail will be constructed in 4 new cities of Bihar.
  • An Education City will be built in Bihar.
  • Free education from KG to PG for people from poor families.
  • Medical colleges in every district.

Medical College in Every District

Under the Chief Minister's Women Employment Scheme, women will be provided assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh. The goal is to make one crore women 'Lakhpati Didi' (women earning over a lakh) under this scheme. Additionally, the manifesto includes the goal of opening a medical college in every district. There is also mention of building super-specialty hospitals for children and centres for children with special needs.

Bihar to be Made an AI Hub

The NDA has promised free education from KG to PG in its manifesto. It also talks about providing nutritious breakfast along with mid-day meals and opening modern skill labs in schools. A promise has also been made to promote 'Vocal for Local' through 1000 MSMEs and over 50,000 cottage industries. The manifesto includes a promise to build a world-class Education City in Bihar and establish a Centre of Excellence to make Bihar an AI hub.

Up to Rs 10 Lakh Aid for Extremely Backward Classes

A high-level committee will be formed under the chairmanship of a retired Supreme Court judge to assess the social and economic status of OBCs. Furthermore, the manifesto promises financial assistance of up to Rs 10 lakh to various professional groups of extremely backward classes and the launch of the Karpoori Thakur Kisan Samman Nidhi (Farmer's Honour Fund). Under this fund, farmers will receive Rs 3,000. Bihar will be made a global export centre for Makhana, fish, and other products.

5 Mega Food Parks

The NDA's manifesto discusses the launch of a Dairy Mission and Fisheries Mission in Bihar. A promise has been made to establish chilling and processing centres at every block level. Additionally, an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore will be made in the agriculture and infrastructure sectors. The NDA's manifesto also includes the procurement of major crops like paddy, wheat, pulses, and maize at MSP at the Panchayat level. The manifesto sets a target to double agricultural exports from Bihar by establishing 5 mega food parks and to become self-sufficient in pulse production by 2030 through 'Made in Bihar'.

Elections

