Bihar Elections 2025: NDA Releases Manifesto, Pledges 'Lakhpati Didi' Scheme for Women and Employment for 1 Crore People

The NDA's manifesto discusses the launch of a Dairy Mission and Fisheries Mission in Bihar. A promise has been made to establish chilling and processing centres at every block level. Additionally, an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore will be made in the agriculture and infrastructure sectors. The NDA's manifesto also includes the procurement of major crops like paddy, wheat, pulses, and maize at MSP at the Panchayat level. The manifesto sets a target to double agricultural exports from Bihar by establishing 5 mega food parks and to become self-sufficient in pulse production by 2030 through 'Made in Bihar'.