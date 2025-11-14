Anta By-election: Congress’s Pramod Jain Bhaya Secures Resounding Victory, Ashok Gehlot Comments

Pramod Jain Bhaya and Ashok Gehlot (Image: Patrika)
The results of the Anta Assembly by-election were declared on Friday. Congress stalwart Pramod Jain Bhaya secured a resounding victory in the by-election, winning by a margin of 15,594 votes. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced a significant setback in this by-election.
BJP's Morpal Suman was relegated to second place with 53,868 votes. Independent candidate Naresh Meena received 53,740 votes. Meanwhile, there is an atmosphere of celebration in the Congress camp following Pramod Jain Bhaya's victory. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated Bhaya on his win and also criticised the BJP government.
Ashok Gehlot wrote on social media platform X, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the voters for ensuring Congress's victory in the Anta by-election and extend my warm congratulations to the newly elected MLA, Pramod Jain Bhaya. The victory in Anta has once again strengthened the public's faith in the leadership of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi."
Gehlot further stated, "The BJP government has failed to present even a single concrete achievement in the last two years. The common man is extremely troubled due to the weakening of our popular public welfare schemes, and this result is a public endorsement of the schemes previously run by the Congress government."
He added, "This result suggests that anti-incumbency sentiment has taken hold of the government within just two years, and this government has failed its litmus test. I thank all the Congress leaders and workers for their hard work in Anta."
