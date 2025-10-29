Bihar Election 2025: Wives of bahubalis face off in Mahagathbandhan stronghold, muscle power dominates this seat

The Warisaliganj Assembly seat in Nawada district is garnering significant attention due to the direct confrontation between the wives of two strongmen. The NDA has nominated Aruna Devi from this seat on a BJP ticket, while the Grand Alliance has fielded Anita Mahto, an RJD candidate. Both are wives of strongmen. Aruna Devi is the wife of strongman Akhilesh Singh and has been winning this seat for the last four terms. The Grand Alliance has pitted Anita Mahto, wife of strongman Ashok Mahto, against Aruna Devi this time. Anita is contesting from the Warisaliganj Assembly constituency for the first time. Previously, she contested the Lok Sabha elections from Munger in 2024 but lost to JD(U) candidate Lalan Singh. The entry of the wives of two strongmen into the electoral fray has made the election particularly interesting.