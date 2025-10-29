Bihar Election 2025: Wives of bahubalis face off in Mahagathbandhan stronghold, muscle power dominates this seat

Bihar election. (Photo: Freepik)
Bihar Elections 2025 is witnessing a fascinating contest in the Warisaliganj Assembly constituency of Nawada district. The seat is set for a showdown between the wives of two strongmen. The constituency has approximately 2.7 lakh voters, with women voters playing a crucial role. This has historically given Aruna Devi an edge. This time, the RJD has fielded Anita Devi from this seat. Anita Devi is the wife of the notorious Ashok Mahto. Caste-wise, the constituency comprises Backward Class, Yadav, Koeri, Kurmi, upper caste, and Dalit voters, all of whom play a decisive role.
The Warisaliganj Assembly seat in Nawada district is garnering significant attention due to the direct confrontation between the wives of two strongmen. The NDA has nominated Aruna Devi from this seat on a BJP ticket, while the Grand Alliance has fielded Anita Mahto, an RJD candidate. Both are wives of strongmen. Aruna Devi is the wife of strongman Akhilesh Singh and has been winning this seat for the last four terms. The Grand Alliance has pitted Anita Mahto, wife of strongman Ashok Mahto, against Aruna Devi this time. Anita is contesting from the Warisaliganj Assembly constituency for the first time. Previously, she contested the Lok Sabha elections from Munger in 2024 but lost to JD(U) candidate Lalan Singh. The entry of the wives of two strongmen into the electoral fray has made the election particularly interesting.
The Warisaliganj Assembly seat has a long-standing association with strongmen. Ashok Mahto's nephew, Pradeep Mahto, has won from this seat twice. Pradeep first won as an independent candidate in October 2005, defeating the two-time MLA Aruna Devi by a narrow margin of 555 votes. Pradeep Kumar secured 37,406 votes, while Aruna Devi received 36,851 votes. In 2010, Pradeep Kumar contested on a JD(U) ticket and defeated Aruna Devi of the Congress by 5,428 votes. Pradeep Mahto is the nephew of strongman Ashok Mahto. Pradeep Mahto was also accused of helping his uncle Ashok Mahto and six others escape from Nawada jail in 2001.
The Govindpur Assembly constituency also falls within Nawada district. The NDA constituent LJP(R) has nominated Vinita Mehta as its candidate, while the Grand Alliance's RJD has fielded Purnima Yadav. LJP(R) candidate Vinita Mehta is a district council member from Roh. Her husband, Anil Mehta, is the BJP district president. Grand Alliance constituent and RJD candidate Purnima Yadav is a former MLA from the Govindpur Assembly constituency. Her husband, Kaushal Yadav, has also won from the Nawada Assembly seat. Purnima Devi's mother-in-law, Gayatri Devi, has won from this seat five times. Previously, in 2015, Purnima Yadav won from here on a Congress ticket, defeating Phula Devi of the BJP.
