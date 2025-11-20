120 Bahadur: A Film That Will Give You Goosebumps with Courage, Sacrifice, and Patriotism

The greatest strength of ‘120 Bahadur’ lies in its story and its heart-touching presentation. Whether it's the thrilling war sequences or the emotional music playing in the background, every frame makes the story more impactful. Farhan Akhtar and his team's natural chemistry directly transports the audience to the battlefield. The film doesn't just show the fight; it also touches upon the emotions associated with every sacrifice. Each act of bravery is depicted with such sensitivity that for a moment, the screen and reality seem indistinguishable. This is why renowned writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar, who often teases Farhan, has also praised it as an excellent film.