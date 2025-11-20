120 Bahadur: A Film That Will Give You Goosebumps with Courage, Sacrifice, and Patriotism

120 Bahadur (Image: Instagram)
120 Bahadur Movie: The most-awaited film of 2025, ‘120 Bahadur’, will be released in cinemas on November 21, 2025. The film emotionally portrays the Rezang La battle of 1962, highlighting the spirit and sacrifice of Indian soldiers. Farhan Akhtar's acting is powerful as he essays the role of Major Shaitan Singh.
The first part of the film is average. Initially, the story revolves around the camaraderie of the soldiers and 'Company Charlie' with light-hearted moments, while the second part is quite intense. Tears may well up during the scenes of soldiers' martyrdom. There are several moments in the film that will give you goosebumps. This blend of patriotism and heart-touching emotions elevates the film beyond a conventional war drama, earning it praise from critics and even the Army Chief.
Rajnish Ghai's direction is superb. He also depicts the harsh realities of high-altitude warfare, where resources are scarce, but the soldiers' morale is high. The emotional aspects of the film have also been portrayed effectively. Actress Rashi Khanna has also done a commendable job.
The greatest strength of ‘120 Bahadur’ lies in its story and its heart-touching presentation. Whether it's the thrilling war sequences or the emotional music playing in the background, every frame makes the story more impactful. Farhan Akhtar and his team's natural chemistry directly transports the audience to the battlefield. The film doesn't just show the fight; it also touches upon the emotions associated with every sacrifice. Each act of bravery is depicted with such sensitivity that for a moment, the screen and reality seem indistinguishable. This is why renowned writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar, who often teases Farhan, has also praised it as an excellent film.
This film is a tribute to the 120 heroes who defeated 3000 Chinese soldiers in 1962. Therefore, if you wish to learn about the 1962 war, the spirit of Major Shaitan Singh, and the story of his battalion, you must watch this film.
|Star Cast
|Farhan Akhtar, Rashi Khanna, Ankit Siwach, Sparsh Walia
|Direction
|Rajnish Ghai
|Genre
|Patriotic
|Release Date
|November 21, 2025
|Rating
|4/5
