Entertainment

15 August: Patriotic Movies Take Over Box Office and OTT Platforms

This Independence Day, OTT platforms are gearing up to showcase a plethora of patriotic films and web series. Many are poised to leave a lasting impact on viewers' hearts and minds.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 14, 2025

OTT films (Image: Patrika)

Independence Day Special: 15 August is a special day for Indians, and on this special occasion, the entertainment world is also painted in the colours of patriotism. This Independence Day, several films and web series filled with patriotism, spy thrillers, and action are being released on the box office and OTT platforms, which you can add to your watchlist. So let's see…

Saare Jahaan Se Achchha

Pratik Gandhi and Sunny Hinduja's web series ‘Saare Jahaan Se Achchha’ is a spy thriller that was released on Netflix on 13 August. Pratik Gandhi plays the role of Indian intelligence officer Vishnu Shankar.

Tehran

Actor John Abraham's ‘Tehran’ will stream on Zee5 on 14 August. This political spy thriller is based on the story of the 2012 bomb blast near the Israeli embassy in Delhi.

Andhera

If you are fond of watching horror films, you can watch the horror thriller ‘Andhera’ on Amazon Prime Video on 15 August.

Coolie

South superstar Rajinikanth's film ‘Coolie’ has been released on the big screen today. This is a multi-starrer film, which also features a cameo by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

War 2

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer ‘War 2’ will be released in cinemas on 14 August. This is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster film ‘War’.

So this Independence Day, get immersed in the colours of patriotism and celebrate the festival of freedom with these films and web series.

Published on:

14 Aug 2025 04:24 pm

