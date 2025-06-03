script17-Year-Old Influencer Sana Yousaf Shot Dead in Islamabad Home | Latest News | Patrika News
17-Year-Old Influencer Sana Yousaf Shot Dead in Islamabad Home

TikTok celebrity Sana Yousaf was shot dead in her home in Islamabad. She died at the scene.

Jun 03, 2025 / 03:18 pm

Patrika Desk

Pakistani TikTok star and influencer Sana Yousaf shot dead
TikTok star Sana Yousaf shot dead in Islamabad: A shocking incident has taken place in Islamabad, Pakistan. 17-year-old social media influencer and TikTok star Sana Yousaf was shot dead in her home. This murder has shocked everyone, creating a climate of fear.

Sana Yousaf Murdered at Home

Police officials have released statements regarding Sana Yousaf’s murder. According to them, Sana was shot at close range by an unknown individual. The assailant entered Sana’s home disguised as a guest and fled the scene immediately after committing the murder. Media reports now suggest that Sana had a brief conversation with the suspected shooter outside her house shortly before the incident.

Sana Shot Twice

A police spokesperson stated that the suspect fired multiple shots. Sana was hit by two bullets and died at the scene. Sana’s body was subsequently taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a post-mortem examination. Authorities have launched a full investigation into the murder, but no suspects have yet been identified or arrested.
Influencer Sana Yousaf dead

Sana had over four million Instagram followers

Sana Yousaf was a Pakistani TikTok star. She had over four million followers on Instagram, and her popularity was steadily increasing. However, she was tragically murdered. Only two images are currently circulating on Pakistani social media: one showing Sana smiling and another showing her bloodied.

