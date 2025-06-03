17-Year-Old Influencer Sana Yousaf Shot Dead in Islamabad Home

Sana Yousaf Murdered at Home Police officials have released statements regarding Sana Yousaf’s murder. According to them, Sana was shot at close range by an unknown individual. The assailant entered Sana’s home disguised as a guest and fled the scene immediately after committing the murder. Media reports now suggest that Sana had a brief conversation with the suspected shooter outside her house shortly before the incident.

Sana Shot Twice A police spokesperson stated that the suspect fired multiple shots. Sana was hit by two bullets and died at the scene. Sana’s body was subsequently taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a post-mortem examination. Authorities have launched a full investigation into the murder, but no suspects have yet been identified or arrested.